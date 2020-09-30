Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and question and answer session on October 8, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Bloom’s executive vice president and CFO, Greg Cameron, and vice president, strategic market development, Preeti Pande, will lead an in-depth discussion about the decarbonization of the marine transport industry and Bloom’s role in it.

They will discuss the research, policy, and technological innovations that must come together to help maritime transport meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) mandate, as well as how the industry and Bloom, in particular, can leverage recent market momentum in renewable hydrogen to accelerate these efforts and sail toward a zero-carbon future.