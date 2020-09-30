Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) today announced that it will host an investor conference call and question and answer session on October 8, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Bloom’s executive vice president and CFO, Greg Cameron, and vice president, strategic market development, Preeti Pande, will lead an in-depth discussion about the decarbonization of the marine transport industry and Bloom’s role in it.
They will discuss the research, policy, and technological innovations that must come together to help maritime transport meet the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) mandate, as well as how the industry and Bloom, in particular, can leverage recent market momentum in renewable hydrogen to accelerate these efforts and sail toward a zero-carbon future.
Conference Call Details
Date: October 8, 2020
Time: 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT
US Dial-in (Toll-free): 1-833-520-0063
International Dial-in (Toll): 1-236-714-2197
Conference ID: 2091686
A telephonic replay will be available until October 15, 2020, by dialing US toll-free 1-800-585-8367, or International toll 1-416-621-4642, and entering passcode 2091686.
A simultaneous live webcast will also be available under the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://investor.bloomenergy.com/. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the Company’s website for one year.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. Bloom Energy’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005926/en/
