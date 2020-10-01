 

Staffbase Acquires Employee Survey Company teambay

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:00  |  46   |   |   

- Mobile-first employee communication and experience platform with more than 400 enterprise customers worldwide

- Becomes first vendor to combine measurement and improvement of employee engagement on the same platform

- Expanded importance of strategic internal communications drives growth

NEW YORK and CHEMNITZ, Germany, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Staffbase, the global market leader for mobile-first communications software that engages disconnected and distributed workforces, announces it has acquired Berlin, Germany-based employee survey company teambay.

Staffbase’s CEO and Founder Martin Böhringer pictured with teambay’s Founder and Managing Director Sarah Manes at Staffbase headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany. Photo by Dirk Hanus

teambay helps create modern working environments by engaging employees with customizable surveys. This provides HR and internal communications professionals with fast and in-depth insights that drive change. Regular pulse checks can be conducted on a variety of topics including important company initiatives, work environment satisfaction, managerial success, overall company culture, and more. Survey results help stakeholders understand gaps in engagement, and see where action is needed to transform their business.

According to a Gallup report, 85% of the global workforce is disengaged, resulting in lost productivity. Employee surveys are a great way for human resources, internal comms and managers to get actionable feedback from employees, help change culture, and boost productivity.

"The acquisition of teambay closes the loop for internal comms and HR to work together to understand how employees feel as part of the employee experience, and drive engagement at the same time. Blending teambay's employee survey function into Staffbase solutions helps organizations to move from feedback to action within a single platform," says Staffbase CEO and Founder Martin Böhringer. "Our clients often come to us because they urgently need to transform their business. With the addition of the teambay capabilities, Staffbase will offer an even more integrated employee experience platform, and simplify work for internal comms and HR."

"At teambay, we've always been focused on giving people a voice in the workplace and helping change workplace culture," says Sarah Manes, Founder and Managing Director, teambay. "Joining Staffbase means that what we have built will now become a core part of a mature employee communication platform, with a goal of building stronger employee feedback to help companies around the world quickly learn where and how to take action." Manes will be joining Staffbase as a Product Lead, tasked with bringing employee surveys and measurement to the Staffbase platform and leading this part of the product strategy.

Increased demand for internal communications

In what has been a very challenging year for companies and employees, Staffbase continues to see rapid growth driven by the massive increase in strategic importance of internal communications to many companies. In the last months alone, enterprise customers such as Scania, EnBW, and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, have decided to start working with Staffbase.

To support the ambitious platform strategy and further growth, Staffbase has raised $12 million in additional funding from all existing partners - Insight Partners, e.ventures, Capnamic Ventures, and Kizoo Technology Capital.

About teambay

teambay is an HR-tech company from Berlin, Germany with multiple years of experience in human resources. Believing that a healthy feedback culture in today's workplace is increasingly important, teambay simplifies and improves internal communication and company culture for organizations around the world.

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a global market leader in mobile-first employee communication platforms for enterprise companies. The mobile compatibility of the company's platform allows employers to securely reach their employees everywhere with reduced complexity — whether in the office, at home, on the factory floor, or on the road. Staffbase solutions give employees greater access to the corporate information that's relevant to them and tools for the modern digital workplace, including existing intranets. With headquarters in Chemnitz, Germany, and offices in Amsterdam, Cologne, Dresden, London, Munich, and New York City, Staffbase provides branded solutions for more than 400 leading companies worldwide who are transforming their employee experience including Adidas, Audi, DHL, Iron Ore Company of Canada, Paulaner, UC Health and US LBM.

Please visit staffbase.com for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1295020/Staffbase_Martin_Sarah.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1295021/Staffbase_Logo.jpg  

Seite 1 von 2
Blei jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Gamma Biosciences Acquires Nanopareil to Advance Next-Generation Purification Capabilities of ...
Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Run The World: ASICS World Ekiden 2020 Takes Virtual Racing To A Whole New Level
Insulating Glass Window Market worth $16.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Pizza Hut International Celebrates Iconic Original Pan Pizza
The Best Pools Begin with the Best Pump
Accord-UK launches Pelgraz▼(pegfilgrastim) Pre-filled Injector and patient app, supporting ...
NUST MISIS: New Materials for a Device That Prevents Accidents Consequences at the Third-generation NPPs
Titel
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Auto China 2020: GWM Rebranded as Global Mobility Technology Company to Empower Intelligent Safety Experience
The Return of the Pope of Buddhism Scepter by His Holiness Dorje Chang Buddha III was Rejected
Lundin Mining Provides Update on Fatal Accident at Neves-Corvo Mine
Lundin Mining Reports Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine
Pangyo Technovalley's 100 IT & CT Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 11
Lundin Mining Announces Interruption of Processing Activities at Chapada Mine
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
Ultromics Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Pioneering AI-based Cardiovascular Suite, EchoGo
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Arbin Launches New Three-Electrode Battery Testing
New Work Culture Emerges as World Transitions
HGC appoints Kelvin Yip as General Manager of Carrier Business
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
D-Link Announces Revamped mydlink App with Improved Features
Pulling the future forward: The entertainment and media industry reconfigures amid recovery
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Technical Report for Lake Giles Magnetite Mineral Resource
30.09.20
Six One Commodities LLC kündigt Ausweitung seines Strom- und Gasgeschäfts auf Europa an
29.09.20
Axway zum fünften Mal als Leader im Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management positioniert
28.09.20
Bunker Hill Provides Exploration Update and Announces Maiden Resource
28.09.20
United Natural Foods Announces CEO Succession Plan
28.09.20
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP File a Consolidated Complaint in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Luckin Coffee Inc. for Violations of Federal Securities Laws
25.09.20
Palladio schließt Series-B-Finanzierung mit 20 Millionen USD ab
25.09.20
Battery Management System (BMS) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 7613.8 Million by 2026 - Valuates Reports
24.09.20
Eighteen WPP Leaders Recognised in the HERoes Women Role Model Lists 2020
24.09.20
New Development Bank prices USD 2 billion benchmark bond to further support COVID emergency response

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.09.20
683
Black Iron - Eisenerz-Explorer in der Ukraine
08.07.20
76
Eisenerz aus dem fernen Russland für das nahe China
25.02.20
67
Blei/Zink/Silber-XXL-Resourcen : Hudbay minreals
03.12.19
302
Cliffs Natural Resources eine Grösse bei Eisenerz