 

DoiT International Announces Expansion to France and Germany

DoiT International today announced that it has significantly expanded its European operations by setting up new teams in France and Germany.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DoiT International ("DoiT" or the "Company"), leading provider of a proprietary platform for public cloud optimization, governance, and expertise for Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, today announced that it has significantly expanded its European operations by setting up new teams in France and Germany. DoiT's Germany operation will also support the entire DACH region, including Austria and Switzerland.

This expansion comes less than a year after DoiT's entrance into the European market with its London operation, built to support customers and partners in the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK/I) region. In addition to its expansion in Europe, the last 12 months have also seen DoiT expand to Australia and throughout the United States in California, New York, and Texas.

This expansion comes at the height of DoiT International's rapid global scaling, having achieved a 350% growth in revenue over the last three years. The past year also saw DoiT win the 2019 Google Cloud Reseller Partner Award for North America, receive over $100M in investment from Charlesbank in November 2019 and complete the acquisition of superQuery in February 2020 to help companies adopting cloud-based databases such as Google BigQuery be more productive and cost-optimized.

DoiT's operation in the DACH region will be led by Country Manager Lewin Keller, who joins after six years at Google Cloud, where he most recently served as the Digital Native Lead for Germany. The DACH Engineering team will be led by Bernhard Weisshuhn, who most recently served as VP Infrastructure & Vice CTO at Frontier Car Group (acquired by OLX). The DACH region will also work with implementation partners Endocode (focusing on infrastructure and Kubernetes) and ML6 (focused on data and machine learning projects).

DoiT's operation in France will be led by Kahina Saighi, who comes to DoiT after leadership roles at Cloudreach and Red Hat. The France Engineering team will be led by Staff Cloud Architect Ahmed Zerzeri, who joins after serving as the CTO of French travel startup MisterFly.

DoiT's UK/I operations opened in November 2019 and has scaled to a team of 12 and onboarded 50 new clients in less than 10 months. The UK/I office is led by Country Manager James Moore and Staff Cloud Architect Ric Harvey, who joined DoiT International from Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, respectively.

DoiT is proud to support over 1,000 fast-growing startups and technology companies, including a wide range of European companies in the fintech, health, and software fields such as VNC—Virtual Network Consult AG, Fit Analytics, OneFit & Urban Sports Club, Instana, Inkitt, Chess.com, Livedooh, Freewebstore and Arabesque AI. DoiT supports its technology customers with its innovative Cloud Management Platform that uses artificial intelligence to achieve sustainable cost reduction. DoiT's solution provides meaningful cost savings to customers within 90 days of onboarding, and the Company's engineering consultancy helps customers architect applications and deployments optimally for multi-cloud environments.

"The expanded DoiT International operation in France and the DACH region will allow us to reduce cost and drive efficiency as we support even more European startups and technology companies with their Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services deployments," said DoiT International's CEO, Yoav Toussia-Cohen. "Alongside our current UK/I operations, we are actively hiring and expanding our sales and engineering teams throughout Europe."

For European startups and technology companies looking for cloud migration, cost optimization, and cloud analytics, visit doit-intl.com/contact.

To best support our local European customers, DoiT is actively hiring top Cloud Architects and Sales talent throughout our France, Germany, and UK regions. For more information, visit careers.doit-intl.com.

About DoiT International

DoiT International, strategic partner of Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services, is the leading provider of a proprietary platform for public cloud optimization, governance, analytics, and expertise. We help our clients tackle complex problems of scale, using our technology and our vast experience with machine learning, algorithms, complexity analysis, and system design.

Founded in 2011, DoiT International operates in nearly 70 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, France, and Israel. For more information, please visit www.doit-intl.com.

For press inquiries, please contact press@doit-intl.com.



