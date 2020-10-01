K12 CEO Nate Davis Honored with ASU+GSV 2020 Innovator of Color Award

Each year, GSV Ventures accepts nominations for a leading global innovator of color who is making a true impact on education and workforce development. The honorees demonstrate a lifelong commitment to innovation and have contributed to the lives of thousands and even millions of people through their work. Davis joins an esteemed list of honorees from across education and technology, including Big Picture Learning Executive Director Carlos Moreno, LEAP Innovations CEO Phyllis Lockett, and former DC Public Schools Chancellor Kaya Henderson.

Nate Davis, K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, has been named a 2020 Innovator of Color by the ASU+GSV Summit .

With a career spanning diverse industries, Davis is a seasoned transformational corporate leader with a record of disrupting the status quo, improving operations, launching groundbreaking new products, and building productive relationships with customers and partners. Davis has served K12 since 2009, serving on the Board of Directors and most recently as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

“If 2020 has reaffirmed anything I’ve learned over the course of my career, it’s that technology can be an incredible disruptor to just about any aspect of our lives,” said Davis. “That must include the way we deliver education. Technology will never replace good teachers, but we are at an undeniable turning point in the way we can combine education and technology to deliver better opportunities to more students, regardless of their background or abilities.”

For more than two decades, K12—the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education—has provided customized learning solutions for students, educators, and school districts across the country. This includes customized curriculum, data management, assessment tools, and teacher training that highlight K12’s commitment to keep students learning, regardless of the classroom setting.

Earlier this year, Davis spearheaded a company-wide commitment to invest in a series of initiatives that support racial and socioeconomic equity and inclusion in and through education. K12’s We Stand Together initiatives include an investment of millions of dollars in new scholarships for Black students; an expansion of learning pathways in law enforcement with a focus on community-supportive practices; partnering with other institutions to design interactive K-12 course content on the history of systemic racism to be made available to schools and district nationwide for free; and a commitment to expanding the number of Black teachers employed by K12.