 

K12 CEO Nate Davis Honored with ASU+GSV 2020 Innovator of Color Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 16:00  |  50   |   |   

Nate Davis, K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, has been named a 2020 Innovator of Color by the ASU+GSV Summit.

Each year, GSV Ventures accepts nominations for a leading global innovator of color who is making a true impact on education and workforce development. The honorees demonstrate a lifelong commitment to innovation and have contributed to the lives of thousands and even millions of people through their work. Davis joins an esteemed list of honorees from across education and technology, including Big Picture Learning Executive Director Carlos Moreno, LEAP Innovations CEO Phyllis Lockett, and former DC Public Schools Chancellor Kaya Henderson.

With a career spanning diverse industries, Davis is a seasoned transformational corporate leader with a record of disrupting the status quo, improving operations, launching groundbreaking new products, and building productive relationships with customers and partners. Davis has served K12 since 2009, serving on the Board of Directors and most recently as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

“If 2020 has reaffirmed anything I’ve learned over the course of my career, it’s that technology can be an incredible disruptor to just about any aspect of our lives,” said Davis. “That must include the way we deliver education. Technology will never replace good teachers, but we are at an undeniable turning point in the way we can combine education and technology to deliver better opportunities to more students, regardless of their background or abilities.”

For more than two decades, K12—the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education—has provided customized learning solutions for students, educators, and school districts across the country. This includes customized curriculum, data management, assessment tools, and teacher training that highlight K12’s commitment to keep students learning, regardless of the classroom setting.

Earlier this year, Davis spearheaded a company-wide commitment to invest in a series of initiatives that support racial and socioeconomic equity and inclusion in and through education. K12’s We Stand Together initiatives include an investment of millions of dollars in new scholarships for Black students; an expansion of learning pathways in law enforcement with a focus on community-supportive practices; partnering with other institutions to design interactive K-12 course content on the history of systemic racism to be made available to schools and district nationwide for free; and a commitment to expanding the number of Black teachers employed by K12.

Seite 1 von 3
K12 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Future-Proof Your Career & Company: Galvanize Debuts Part-Time Software Engineering Professional Development Courses
28.09.20
Insight School of Washington Offers New Middle School to Meet Increased Demand by Parents for Online School
28.09.20
K12 Inc. Announces Private Academy Scholarships for Underserved Students
24.09.20
RevaComm and Galvanize Provide U.S. Air Force with Scalable Learning Solutions for At-Home Instruction During Pandemic
17.09.20
Tallo and Yello Partner to Virtually Connect Over a Million Students and Hundreds of Companies
10.09.20
K12 Inc. To Host Virtual Investor Day on November 18, 2020
10.09.20
Tallo Gen Z Survey: Cold Dash of Reality Hitting COVID-Era Career Seekers
08.09.20
The Future is Now: Insight School of Washington Students are Ready to Begin Their New School Year
08.09.20
Optimizely and Galvanize to Increase Diversity in Tech with Software Engineering Scholarships, Internships
07.09.20
The Future is Now: Insight School of Michigan Students are Ready to Begin Their New School Year