 

HGS Introduces EDE Pathway Solution to Streamline Enrollment for Health Plan Issuers to Be Utilized by Brokers and Consumers

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed in BSE & NSE), announced today that its subsidiary, HGS Colibrium LLC, released its EDE Pathway solution, which enables health insurance plans to deploy the Enhanced Direct Enrollment (EDE) pathway to their prospective and current individual subscribers.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) states that the goal of the EDE program is to enable consumers, agents and brokers assisting consumers to be able to go directly to the approved enrollment partner’s website for the entire application and enrollment experience, without being redirected to HealthCare.gov. In addition, consumers will be able to download Exchange notices, get status updates, or follow up on actions they need to take, directly through the partner’s website. This great new opportunity enables the private sector to come up with innovative ways to create a uniquely tailored end-to-end user experience.

“Our new EDE Pathway solution provides a tailored end-to-end experience by eliminating the current double redirect to HealthCare.gov for those looking for subsidized coverage and instead helps them to shop, enroll, and apply for a subsidy without leaving our clients’ websites,” said Ramesh Gopalan, President of HGS Healthcare.

“We are excited to share this new, streamlined solution with our existing Marketplace customers, as well as with other health plan issuers who can easily integrate our solution into their existing web tools,” said Madan Moudgal, CEO, HGS Colibrium.

HGS’s EDE Pathway uses a series of CMS-hosted Application Program Interfaces (APIs) to process eligibility and changes behind the scenes, to ensure compliance with Affordable Care Act (ACA) directives and to manage the interaction between the member and CMS. This new portal will enable issuers and brokers to establish and maintain relationships with members from initial enrollment, through mid-year changes and into renewals.

The EDE Pathway is a fully hosted, turn-key solution for issuers to add to their existing websites. The enrollment pathway enables them to offer on- and off-exchange plans in one, unified experience that maintains their branding throughout the process.

About Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS):

A global leader in business process management (BPM) and optimizing the customer experience lifecycle, HGS is helping make its clients more competitive every day. HGS combines technology-powered services in automation, analytics and digital with domain expertise focusing on back office processing, contact centers and HRO solutions to deliver transformational impact to clients. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Hinduja Group, HGS takes a true “globally local” approach, with over 37,165 employees across 60 delivery centers in seven countries, making a difference to some of the world’s leading brands across nine key verticals. For the year that ended 31st March 2020, HGS had revenues of US$ 737 million.

Visit www.teamhgs.com to learn how HGS can help make your business more competitive.

