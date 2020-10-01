 

Copperstone recruits Mining Manager for the Viscaria copper project

Danderyd, October 1st, 2020

Copperstone Resources AB is recruiting meritorious Glenn Nilsson as Mining Manager, including responsibility for mining planning, for the Viscaria project in Kiruna. Glenn Nilsson has more than 30 years of experience from a number of leading positions within Boliden and Kaunis Iron, primarily in enrichment and production. He will play a crucial role in the feasibility studies and the technical parts of the Environmental Permit Application in the ongoing escalation prior to the reopening of the Viscaria mine.

“We are very pleased to announce that Glenn Nilsson will be Copperstone's Mining Manager in Kiruna. Glenn will have a very central role in the important phase we have entered before the reopening of the mine, and above all he will secure essential competence and continuity from project planning to operation ", says Michael Mattsson, CEO of Copperstone in a comment.

About Glenn Nilsson
Glenn Nilsson has over 30 years of mining experience with leading positions from, among others, Boliden (Aitik and Kevitsa) and most recently as mining manager for Kaunis Iron AB. Glenn Nilsson was Production Manager / acting Mining Manager in Boliden Aitik for more than 10 years. Prior to that, Glenn Nilsson worked in LKAB contracting, Vattenfall with tunnel work, road and rock projects. As a resident in Malmfälten, he also has extensive local knowledge and a significant network in and outside the mining industry.

Glenn Nilsson will begin his employment at Copperstone on November 1, 2020.

For further information, please contact
CEO Michael Mattsson at +46(0)705-739777, michael.mattsson@copperstone.se;
info@copperstone.se or refer to Copperstone at www.copperstone.se.

This information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person’s agency, 16:50 CEST on October 1, 2020.

About Copperstone
Copperstone Resources AB is a mineral exploration company with a goal of becoming a producing base and precious metal company within 3 to 5 years. The company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Kiruna (Viscariagruvan), Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) all in Sweden. Most of the company's mineral resources currently consist of copper. There are also permits for zinc, gold, silver and lead, etc. In addition, there are interests in iron ore (Viscaria and shares in Nordic Iron Ore AB). All processing concessions and exploration permits are 100 percent owned, directly or indirectly. Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, +46 8 505 65 172.


