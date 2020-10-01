HomeStreet Bank Appoints David Parr as Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial Banking

HomeStreet Bank (the “Bank”), the subsidiary bank of HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (“HomeStreet” and together with the Bank, the “Company”), today announced the appointment of David Parr as Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial Banking. In this role, David will be responsible for the commercial lending business across the Bank’s presence in Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.

“I am happy to announce the promotion of David to the position of Executive Vice President, Director of Commercial Lending,” said Mark K. Mason, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of HomeStreet. “Since David began his career with HomeStreet he has distinguished himself as a relationship manager, mentor, leader, and market president. During this time, David achieved the Bank’s annual President’s Club recognition for 15 consecutive years.”