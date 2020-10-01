HomeStreet Bank Appoints David Parr as Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial Banking
HomeStreet Bank (the “Bank”), the subsidiary bank of HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq: HMST) (“HomeStreet” and together with the Bank, the “Company”), today announced the appointment of David Parr as Executive Vice President and Director of Commercial Banking. In this role, David will be responsible for the commercial lending business across the Bank’s presence in Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.
“I am happy to announce the promotion of David to the position of Executive Vice President, Director of Commercial Lending,” said Mark K. Mason, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of HomeStreet. “Since David began his career with HomeStreet he has distinguished himself as a relationship manager, mentor, leader, and market president. During this time, David achieved the Bank’s annual President’s Club recognition for 15 consecutive years.”
David holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Washington University and he is an honor roll graduate of Pacific Coast Banking School. He currently serves as a board member on the Milgard Business School Executive Council for the University of Washington, Tacoma, as well as a board member and guest lecturer at the Veterans Incubator for Better Entrepreneurship at the University of Washington, Tacoma. He also serves on the Government Relations Committee for the Washington Bankers Association.
About HomeStreet, Inc.
HomeStreet, Inc. (Nasdaq:HMST) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, serving consumers and businesses in the Western United States and Hawaii through its various operating subsidiaries. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. Its principal subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. Certain information about our business can be found on our investor relations web site, located at http://ir.homestreet.com. HomeStreet Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005197/en/HomeStreet Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare