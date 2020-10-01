 

Harris Williams Advises Universal Corporation on its Acquisition of Silva International

Business Wire
Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces Universal Corporation’s (NYSE: UVV; Universal) acquisition of Silva International (Silva). Universal sources, processes and supplies agri-products and is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. The transaction, led by Tim Alexander and Andy Warczak of the Harris Williams Consumer Group, builds on the firm’s experience in the food ingredients sector.

Universal, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, sources, processes and supplies agri-products. Tobacco has been Universal’s principal focus since its founding in 1918, and the company is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier. The company conducts business in more than 30 countries on five continents. Their revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, were $1.9 billion.

Silva has provided dehydrated vegetable, herb and select fruit ingredients to the food industry for more than 40 years. Headquartered outside of Chicago in Momence, Illinois, Silva’s ingredients are produced using state-of-the-art processing equipment and the latest in food-safety and sorting technology.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Consumer Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including consumer products, consumer services, food, beverage, agribusiness, retail and restaurants. For more information on the firm’s Consumer Group and other recent transactions, visit the Consumer Group section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

