 

Green Thumb Industries Announces the Grand Opening of Rise Naperville, the City’s First Adult-Use Cannabis Store, on October 8

3C Compassionate Care Center Rebranded to Rise Naperville to Coincide with Launch of Adult-Use Sales, Continues as Only Cannabis Store to Serve Medical Patients in Naperville

First Day Profits from Adult-Use Sales to Benefit Hunger Relief Nonprofit Loaves & Fishes

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico to Attend Ribbon Cutting

CHICAGO and NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise and Essence retail stores, today announced the grand opening for adult-use cannabis sales at Rise Naperville (formerly 3C Compassionate Care Center) on October 8 which will include a ribbon cutting ceremony with Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico. Profits from the first day of adult-use sales will benefit Loaves & Fishes, a local poverty-fighting and hunger relief nonprofit agency. Rise Naperville is the first store to offer adult-use cannabis sales in Naperville, the third most populous city in the state, and will remain the only store in the city to serve medical patients.

“We worked hard to offer adult-use cannabis sales in Naperville and are excited to meet new customers while continuing to serve our patients,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We have been proud members of the Naperville community since 2016 and will remain good neighbors, creating jobs and tax revenue and making a positive impact through our corporate responsibility programs.”

The store remains at its current address at 1700 Quincy Avenue and has been remodeled and expanded to ensure ample space to accommodate the current medical community as well new adult-use customers. Rise Naperville is technology-enabled with kiosks for quick ordering and pick up, and will continue curbside service for medical customers.

The company added 20 new positions to prepare for the onset of adult-use sales in Naperville and generated 15 construction jobs for work on the store’s exterior and interior to accommodate additional customers and to complete the rebranding project.

A referendum to allow adult-use cannabis sales was passed by Naperville voters on March 17, 2020.

“The community has joined in thoughtful deliberation, a city-wide referendum, and consideration on all sides of the adult use recreational cannabis discussion,” said Naperville Mayor Chirico. “In the end, we have demonstrated our commitment to fostering a dynamic business environment and expanded economic opportunity in our city. I look forward to celebrating the grand opening of Rise Naperville and welcoming adult use recreational cannabis to Naperville.”

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Green Thumb Industries Secures Additional Real Estate Financing with Innovative Industrial Properties for Cannabis Manufacturing Facility Expansion in Ohio
29.09.20
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for October 2020
08.09.20
Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for September 2020
03.09.20
Green Thumb Industries Announces the LEAP New Business Accelerator to Advance Social Equity Opportunities in the Growing Cannabis Industry

