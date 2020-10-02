 

Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time Available Worldwide Now

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 15:00  |  40   |   |   

Activision today announced the worldwide launch of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, the first original adventure in the Crash Bandicoot franchise in more than ten years. As the direct sequel to the trilogy from the 1990s, the game features a brand-new style and modern take on the classic platformer franchise, with massive gameplay levels, larger-than-life bosses, and more playable characters and content than ever before.*

“We are excited for both longtime fans and newcomers to the series to get their hands on Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time,” said Michelle Bresaw, Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Activision. “Everything in the game has been crafted with true reverence for the franchise, from the visuals and art style to the gameplay and music. The development team at Toys for Bob has set the new gold standard for a fresh, modern Crash Bandicoot game that all types of players will love.”

Taking place directly after the events of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time features the familiar over-the-top action gameplay that is synonymous with the series, including jumping, spinning, and blasting through an epic single-player adventure. The game also introduces new mechanics, including wall running, rail grinding, and rope swaying, along with a brand-new N. Verted mode that puts a creative twist on a traditional “mirror” mode with fresh art styles and new gameplay experiences. Additionally, players can customize their characters by earning different skins, and also participate in Bandicoot Battle, a local competitive pass-and-play mode where two to four players can go head-to-head to earn the top spot.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is developed by Toys for Bob with support from Beenox, and is available worldwide on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and the family of Xbox One devices from Microsoft, including the Xbox One X, through the game’s official website at the price of $59.99 (MSRP) in the United States. For the latest news and updates, visit the Crash Bandicoot website and Activision Games Blog, follow @CrashBandicoot on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and subscribe to the official Crash Bandicoot YouTube channel.

* According to Activision internal estimates, based on average estimated gameplay hours.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

2020 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CRASH and CRASH BANDICOOT are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

Activision Blizzard Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Utz To Be Presenting Sponsor of American League Division Series
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:20 Uhr
Dow Jones, Tesla, Nio, Activision Blizzard, Carnival, Nikola, Intuitive Surgical, Amazon - US-Markt
01.10.20
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
29.09.20
4 Aktien, die ich für immer halten werde
04.09.20
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Available Worldwide Now

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.07.20
112
Activision's neuer Blockbuster Ende Oktober weckt hohe Erwartungen