 

Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in Indoor Environments

Today, Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, announces it has joined forces with Synexis to provide its customers with market-leading, innovative technology in indoor environmental quality. The technology, which can be integrated into the HVAC duct system or applied as a stand-alone to individual rooms or spaces, uses dry hydrogen peroxide (DHP) to reduce pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

The technology is currently available as part of the comprehensive products and services portfolio for K-12 schools offered by Trane, a brand of Trane Technologies, with plans to expand to applications for the company’s residential and transport customers. It is provided by Trane experts and available through the company’s expansive sales and distribution network.

“We’re pleased to join forces with Synexis to add this innovation to our comprehensive approach for assessing, mitigating and managing indoor environmental quality,” said Rasha Hasaneen, Trane Technologies vice president for innovation and product management excellence, and executive director for the company’s Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces (CHES). “Synexis is part of a safe and powerful mitigation strategy to reduce certain viruses, bacteria, mold and other contaminants in the air and on surfaces. It can also continuously mitigate contaminant spread as DHP is pushed into the occupied space.”

“Synexis is excited to partner with Trane Technologies and to have dry hydrogen peroxide included in its CHES initiative, allowing more businesses to experience our proprietary, differentiated solution,” said Eric Schlote, CEO of Synexis, LLC. “Our testing and patents validate our technology, making DHP a unique option that can help customers reach their indoor environmental goals.”

“For decades we’ve been bringing deep expertise and leading technologies to HVAC and transport, including buildings’ performance, sustainability and indoor environmental quality,” said Paul Camuti, Trane Technologies chief technology and strategy officer. “Now, we’re expanding that leadership through the Center for Healthy and Efficient Spaces by leveraging internal and external expertise and working with technology-forward companies like Synexis to help customers create safer, more sustainable spaces through and beyond the pandemic.”

There is strong evidence from The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and other sources that HVAC technologies can mitigate the risk of exposure to infectious aerosols in built environments; however, the transmission and mitigation of COVID-19 in buildings is yet to be fully tested and confirmed.

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit https://www.tranetechnologies.com.

Founded in 2008, Synexis LLC is a leader in technologies that achieve microbial reduction in treated spaces and is the sole developer and designer of patented technology that creates hydrogen peroxide gas or Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP) for occupied spaces. Synexis technology takes what is naturally in the environment, ambient oxygen and humidity (water molecules in gas form), to create Hydrogen Peroxide Gas (H2O2) or DHP.

Synexis DHP technology is patented, and effective at reducing certain bacteria, viruses and mold in the air and on surfaces within occupied spaces where the device has been installed.1,2 The Synexis system is UL Certified1 to produce no ozone and works continuously without disruptions in normal operations or workflow. Synexis Systems are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state governments as antimicrobial devices. Accordingly, our Systems are produced in an EPA-registered facility and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. Synexis currently holds 13 U.S. patents with 16 pending.2

UL Certification numbers: Blade UL E482400 and Sentry UL E495096
 US Patent numbers include 8,168,122 | 8,685,329 | 9,034,255 | D744,627 | 9,370,592 | 9,808,013 | D814006 | 9,924,722 | 10,188,766 | 10,232,076 | 10,285,382 | 10,299,482 | D890898

