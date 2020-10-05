Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) Selected as a Winner of the R&D 100 Award

“TEPEZZA is a testament to our focus on developing and manufacturing new medicines for people with rare diseases and we are honored that R&D World recognized the significance of this innovation,” said Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson, Ph.D., group vice president, development and external search, research and development, Horizon. “In the eight months since FDA approval, TEPEZZA has already made a major difference in the lives of people who are impacted by Thyroid Eye Disease.”

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) was selected as a 2020 R&D World R&D 100 Award recipient in the Process/Prototyping category. TEPEZZA is the first and only medicine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease (TED).

The R&D 100 Awards is the only science and technology competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies and materials for their technological significance. It has been one of the most prestigious, global innovation award programs for more than 50 years.

About Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

TED is a serious, progressive and vision-threatening rare autoimmune disease.1 TED often occurs in people living with hyperthyroidism or Graves’ disease; however, it is a distinct disease that is caused by autoantibodies activating an IGF-1R-mediated signaling complex on cells within the retro-orbital space.2,3 This leads to a cascade of negative effects, which may cause long-term, irreversible damage. As TED progresses, the serious damage it can cause includes proptosis (eye bulging), strabismus (misalignment of the eyes) and diplopia (double vision) – and in some cases can lead to blindness.4,5

About TEPEZZA

INDICATION

TEPEZZA is indicated for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Warnings and Precautions

Infusion Reactions: TEPEZZA may cause infusion reactions. Infusion reactions have been reported in approximately 4% of patients treated with TEPEZZA. Reported infusion reactions have usually been mild or moderate in severity. Signs and symptoms may include transient increases in blood pressure, feeling hot, tachycardia, dyspnea, headache and muscular pain. Infusion reactions may occur during an infusion or within 1.5 hours after an infusion. In patients who experience an infusion reaction, consideration should be given to premedicating with an antihistamine, antipyretic, or corticosteroid and/or administering all subsequent infusions at a slower infusion rate.