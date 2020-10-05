 

EVERFI and Walmart Offer “Safe & Well” Free Online Prescription Safety and Mental Wellness Resource

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 16:00  |  49   |   |   

Walmart today marked the start of National Substance Abuse Prevention Month and National Medicine Abuse Awareness Month with the launch of a new website that is an interactive learning solution with access to prescription drug safety and mental health resources. Safe & Well is free to anyone through Walmart’s relationship with leading social-impact education innovator EVERFI, Inc.

Prescription drug misuse and mental health challenges have been exacerbated in recent months as the COVID-19 crisis has increased stress and social isolation. A recent CDC survey found nearly 31% of respondents reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, and 13% said they had started or increased substance use “to cope with stress or emotions related to COVID-19.” Walmart’s new wellness resource provides associates, patients, caregivers, and community members with necessary information to better understand the risks of prescription medication misuse and the connections to mental health.

“We are seeing people struggle with unprecedented levels of personal stress and restricted access to support networks in communities across the country as a result of the pandemic, which can ultimately compromise health and many other important aspects of people’s lives. Our hope is that the new Safe & Well tool will be an accessible and valuable source of information for people at risk of prescription drug misuse and those who care about them,” said Dr. Thomas Van Gilder, Walmart’s Chief Medical Officer.

Safe & Well uses videos, interactive scenarios and self-guided activities covering topics like:

  • Reading and understanding a prescription bottle label and medication guide
  • Responsible use, storage and disposal of prescription medication
  • Recognizing opioid misuse and opioid use disorder
  • Mental health awareness
  • Strategies for seeking support for a mental health challenge
  • Coping techniques

“Our country is at a crossroads with declining life expectancy due to suicide and drug overdoses,” said Jon Chapman, co-founder and president, EVERFI. “Mental wellness and prescription drug misuse are impacting communities across the country and there has never been a more critical time to focus on investing in the health of these communities. These issues are intertwined and not only can addressing them improve the economy of a community, but it can truly save a life by providing consumers with the information they need in the moment they need it.”

Seite 1 von 3
Walmart Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire MyoKardia for $13.1 Billion in Cash
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
Trane Technologies and Synexis Introduce Innovative Technology that Reduces Microbe Spread in ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
ImmunoGen Announces FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for IMGN632 in Relapsed or Refractory ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.10.20
3 Top-Aktien für eine solide Dividendenstrategie
02.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Trumps Corona-Infektion und Jobdaten
02.10.20
Aktien New York: Trumps Corona-Infektion und Jobdaten belasten Tech-Werte stark
02.10.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste - Trumps Corona-Infektion und Jobdaten
02.10.20
ROUNDUP: US-Shopping-Riese Walmart schlägt britische Tochter Asda los
02.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt WALMART auf 'Neutral'
02.10.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Deutliche Verluste nach Trumps Corona-Infektion
02.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 02.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
02.10.20
More than 175 Small Businesses Find Opportunity at Walmart’s First-Ever Virtual Open Call for U.S. Manufactured Products
02.10.20
Walmart verkauft Lebensmittelhändler Asda für 6,8 Milliarden Pfund

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.09.20
46
Wal-Mart: Aktuell ein Kauf?