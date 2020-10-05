Large-Scale Study Shows Guardant360 Liquid Biopsy Accelerates Clinical Trial Enrollment Compared to Tissue Biopsy

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH). Despite advances in precision oncology, progress is slowed by the limitations of tissue genotyping, which is traditionally used to enroll patients in clinical trials. A new study published in Nature Medicine,1 led by the National Cancer Center Hospital East (NCCHE) in Japan, demonstrates that the Guardant360 liquid biopsy is not only concordant to tissue genotyping, but also accelerates clinical trial enrollment, detects more actionable alterations, and achieves similar treatment response rates and progression-free survival in patients with advanced gastrointestinal cancer. Publication link here.

The study, SCRUM-Japan GOZILA, compares comprehensive genomic profiling using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy, versus tissue genotyping for trial enrollment into the SCRUM-Japan study network. Patients with advanced gastrointestinal cancer, including gastric and colorectal cancer, were matched to novel therapies that target the specific biomarkers identified. Compared to tissue genotyping (n=5,621) used in GI-SCREEN, the Guardant360 liquid biopsy (n=1,687) shortened screening duration by 67 percent (median 11 vs. 33 days) and improved trial enrollment rate by 132 percent (9.5 vs. 4.1 percent).

Additionally, the Guardant360 liquid biopsy revealed more actionable alterations because of its high success rate and ability to detect heterogeneously-distributed mutations which are often missed by single-locus tissue analysis. Most importantly, similar objective response rates and progression-free survival were seen in both studies, which included patients who were matched to interventional biomarker-targeted therapies when their cancer had progressed, after receiving first-line treatment.

“The data demonstrate that genomic profiling by ctDNA (circulating tumor DNA) analysis using the Guardant360 liquid biopsy has the advantage of shorter turnaround times and improved patient enrollment compared to tissue biopsy for clinical trials, without compromising treatment efficacy. The paradigm of precision oncology should be shifted toward greater use of liquid biopsies.” said the Principal Investigator of this study Dr. Yoshiaki Nakamura, Attending Physician, Department of Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Oncology, National Cancer Center Hospital East.