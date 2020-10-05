WestBond Announces Grant of Stock Option

DELTA, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) announces that a total of 1,520,000 incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The options have an effective grant date of October 5, 2020 and are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.55 per share.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Gennaro Magistrale Chief Executive Officer, President and Director WestBond Enterprises Corporation 101 – 7403 Progress Way, Delta, B.C. V4G 1E7 Tel: (604) 940-3939