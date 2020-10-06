 

VIQ Solutions Successfully Migrates 400 Clients to AI-powered NetScribe Transcription Platform Driving Speed and Efficiency Gains of 30%-50%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTC Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced it completed migrating 400 clients to NetScribe, its AI-enabled transcription platform, creating efficiencies and workflow optimization tailored to target markets.

VIQ successfully completed migrating its three initial acquisitions to NetScribe, resulting in a dramatic increase in editor speed and efficiency. Within six weeks of transitioning from offline transcriptionist to online editor, 30% of the team edits at a rate 30%-60% faster than standard manual transcription and 40% are at par and moving to improved results. NetScribe, powered by aiAssist, is proven to reduce labor costs, generate meaningful savings, boost margins, and increase revenue.

As the appetite for digitalization of multi-speaker recorded events surges, the industry is struggling to keep up with the sharp increase of evidence collected daily. The transition from typist to professional editor, who edits computer-generated documents for quality and accuracy is required to keep pace with the vast amount of daily evidentiary content. VIQ's AI-based speech-to-text technology significantly increases human transcriptionist efficiency, decreases turnaround time, and yields higher transcription accuracy.

"The ability to use technology to transform complex evidence by combining AI and human expertise to create a collaborative experience that drives speed and efficiency for our clients is revolutionary," said Susan Sumner, VIQ Chief Operating Officer. “This combination, along with segment specific AI learning, drives us to the advantageous position of leading the disruption in our markets. It also provides an evolutionary path for thousands of traditional transcriptionists to become highly skilled professional editors for markets we serve."

AI technology, combined with human expertise, is quickly transforming the transcription industry. VIQ is proving the efficiencies gained in medical industry speech recognition is tracking to efficiencies expected in non-medical industries. VIQ’s technology is clearly the industry leader of transforming complex, highly secure, multi-speaker evidentiary recordings. Using AI to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, while utilizing deep, rich content enhancing all workflow elements resulting in predictive insights for its global client base.

Seite 1 von 3
VIQ Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Fired Amazon Employee Arrested After Amazon Reported Him to Federal Bureau of Investigation
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
VIQ Solutions Next Generation MobileMic Pro Dictation Creates Efficiencies and Success for Law Enforcement Industry