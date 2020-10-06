 

AIM ImmunoTech Announces IRB Approval to Enroll COVID-19 ‘Long Haulers’ in the AMP-511 ME/CFS Clinical Trial of Ampligen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2020, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

COVID-19 Patients May Continue to Experience Chronic Fatigue-Like Symptoms

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) is pleased to announce that it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for the expansion of the AMP-511 Expanded Access Program (EAP) clinical trial for Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) to include patients previously diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2, but who still demonstrate chronic fatigue-like symptoms. Patients in the trial are treated with AIM’s flagship pipeline drug Ampligen.

These patients — commonly referred to as Post-COVID-19 Chronic Fatigue (PCCF) / “Long Haulers” because of the persistence of their symptoms — will be able to receive Ampligen treatments alongside the ME/CFS patients in the EAP. Up to 20 of the 100 active participants can be Long Haulers, according to the new trial protocol amendment. AIM is currently preparing the IRB-approved protocol for submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

"It is anticipated that COVID-19 will trigger a large number of CFS cases, providing an opportunity for the medical community to learn more about the onset and pathogenesis of CFS,” according to Charles Lapp, MD, a global expert in ME/CFS. “The investigational immune-modulating antiviral drug Ampligen might have a role to play in this scenario.”

Many survivors of the first SARS-CoV-1 epidemic in 2003 continued to report classic chronic fatigue-like symptoms after recovering from the acute illness. In fact, approximately 27% of survivors met the CDC criteria for chronic fatigue syndrome (See: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/4153 ...). There is now increasing evidence that patients with COVID-19 — the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 — can develop a similar, ME/CFS-like illness (See: https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2768351). AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels states, “With millions of U.S. cases of COVID-19 already on record we can expect a tidal wave of new U.S. cases of COVID-19 sufferers who will exhibit serious chronic fatigue-like symptoms. In addition, unpublished data from AIM indicates that ME/CFS patients respond better to Ampligen the earlier they receive the drug, so enrolling ‘Long Haulers’ earlier in their diagnosis could potentially benefit these patients while also providing valuable information for all ME/CFS patients.”

Seite 1 von 3
AIM ImmunoTech Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
BioNTech and Pfizer Initiate Rolling Submission to European Medicines Agency for SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine ...
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
BioNTech und Pfizer beginnen rollierenden Einreichungsprozess bei der europäischen ...
Santhera to Discontinue Phase 3 SIDEROS Study and Development of Puldysa in Duchenne Muscular ...
Santhera stellt Phase-3-Studie SIDEROS und Entwicklung von Puldysa bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results of Soil Sampling at Kingsway Property
Generac Accelerates Its Energy Technology Capabilities With Acquisition of Enbala Power Networks
Boston Children’s Hospital Is Using Bionano’s Saphyr To Study Children With Severe COVID-19 ...
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ozop Energy Solutions: PCTI Executes Agreement with PPP (India)
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer from Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:46 Uhr
1.566
Zulassung Medikament durch FDA ???