 

PPG Earns R&D 100 Recognition for Two Innovative Paint, Coatings Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2020, 20:02  |  23   |   |   

PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that PPG CLEAN SURFACE TECHNOLOGY, which enables stain-resistant, easy-clean interior paint, and the company’s overspray-free application for faster automotive painting have earned 2020 R&D 100 Awards.

“At PPG, we’re constantly striving to improve our customers’ experiences, whether it’s through a service, product or technology,” said David Bem, PPG vice president, science and technology, and chief technology officer. “We’re proud to be honored with this prestigious global recognition for two innovations that leverage our broad, cross-industry expertise to meet the needs of our customers.”

PPG Clean Surface Technology is a combination of stain-resistant, soft-touch coatings originally developed to make premium electronic devices stain proof, as well as an automotive coatings technology that brings toughness and scratch resistance to car coatings. PPG Clean Surface Technology, which PPG developed to give homeowners a long-lasting, freshly painted look, is now embedded in PPG ULTRALAST, PITTSBURGH PAINTS & STAINS REVOLUTION and DULUX DIAMOND interior low sheen eggshell paint products.

The proprietary technology forms a barrier against the toughest stains, holding them at the surface of the paint film. Because stains can be washed away easily with gentle, all-purpose cleaners, PPG Clean Surface Technology reduces the need for abrasive cleaners and sponges that remove paint and leave unsightly marks when trying to clean common household stains. It also makes these products more resistant to color loss from daily abrasions and shiny spots that can result from trying to remove stains, which is common with less washable paints.

PPG’s overspray-free paint application combines a state-of-the-art automotive painting application system called EcoPaintJet (invented and offered by Dürr) and customized decorcoat paint developed by PPG to apply multiple colors to an automobile without the use of intricate masking to control where paint is applied. It is the world’s first precision application for automotive OEM coatings.

By enabling the paint to maintain crisp edges without the use of masking, the overspray-free paint application saves body shops significant time. When performing a process as simple as painting a car roof a different color from the body, for example, the process can save up to 50 minutes per car. It also eliminates energy-intensive air filtering systems that handle overspray from the paint application process, further reducing costs and time without compromising quality.

Seite 1 von 3
PPG Industries Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle ...
AKKA Strengthens Its Shareholders' Equity Through a €200M Reserved Capital Increase
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aurora ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) on Behalf of ...
Veolia Acquires 29.9% of Suez’s Capital from Engie and Confirms Its Intention to Acquire Control
The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 29, 2020
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Aurora ...
Europcar Mobility Group wins the "Palme de la Transformation par l'Expérience Client"* awarded by ...
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
PPG Launches PPG SANISHIELD 3000/5000 Polyurea Coating System to Address Special Challenges of Food, Beverage Facilities
01.10.20
PPG to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results October 19
30.09.20
SICO Paint by PPG Unveils 2021 Colour of the Year: Blue-winged Warbler
29.09.20
PPG Launches Comprehensive Line of Flooring Coatings
16.09.20
PPG receives DOE funding to study coatings applications in automotive lithium-ion batteries