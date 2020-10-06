 

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (“Aurora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACB) securities between February 13, 2020 and September 4, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Aurora investors have until December 1, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Aurora investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On September 8, 2020, the Company announced that it expected to record up to $1.8 billion in goodwill impairment charges in fourth quarter 2020. According to Aurora’s press release, these charges included “up to $90 million” in fixed asset impairment charges “due to production facility rationalization, and a charge of approximately $140 million in the carrying value of certain inventory, predominantly trim, in order to align inventory on hand with near term expectations for demand.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.99 per share, or more than 11%, to close at $7.52 per share on September 8, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had significantly overpaid for previous acquisitions and experienced degradation in certain assets, including its production facilities and inventory; (2) the Company's purported "business transformation plan" and cost reset failed to mitigate the foregoing issues; (3) accordingly, it was foreseeable that Aurora would record significant goodwill and asset impairment charges; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Aurora securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Disclaimer

