Green Thumb Industries to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 11, 2020

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise and Essence retail stores, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 5:00 pm ET following the release of its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close.



The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 833-502-0470 (Toll-Free) or 236-714-2182 (International) with conference ID: 5079863. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.