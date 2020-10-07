 

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 11, 2020

07.10.2020   

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise and Essence retail stores, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 5:00 pm ET following the release of its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close.

The earnings conference call may be accessed by dialing 833-502-0470 (Toll-Free) or 236-714-2182 (International) with conference ID: 5079863. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Green Thumb’s website at https://investors.gtigrows.com and will be archived for replay.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Dr. Solomon’s, incredibles, Rythm and The Feel Collection. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise and Essence. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 13 manufacturing facilities, licenses for 96 retail locations and operations across 12 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs over 1,900 people and serves thousands of patients and customers each year. The company was named a Best Workplace 2018 by Crain’s Chicago Business and MG Retailer magazine in 2018 and 2019. More information is available at GTIgrows.com.

Media Contact:   Investor Contact:
Linda Marsicano   Jennifer Dooley
VP, Corporate Communications    Chief Strategy Officer
lmarsicano@gtigrows.com   InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com
773-354-2004   310-622-8257

Source: Green Thumb Industries


