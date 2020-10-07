Maine’s Rapid Renewal Service Welcomes Its 300th Municipal Participant

Rapid Renewal allows citizens to conduct business with municipal government and state government in one seamless, digital transaction. Since its launch in December 2000, the service has processed more than 2.1 million renewal transactions for residents across the state of Maine. Through Rapid Renewal, citizens can quickly and easily renew their vehicle registrations and pay their municipal excise taxes online 24/7.

The Maine Department of the Secretary of State, in partnership with InforME and NIC Maine, celebrated the town of Blue Hill becoming the 300th municipality to launch Rapid Renewal , Maine’s online vehicle registration renewal service.

"This is a huge step forward for the Town of Blue Hill and its patrons,” said Shawna Ambrose, Town Administrator. “The Rapid Renewal system is convenient and easy to use, which is key especially during the pandemic. We are excited to be the 300th town to implement this service and grateful to the InforME and NIC Maine staff for helping us through every step of this process.”

Rapid Renewal may be accessed at www.sosonline.org, the Secretary of State’s website for online services. Residents of municipalities that offer Rapid Renewal can continue to visit the town office to pay in person, but also have the option of conducting these transactions digitally.

“NIC Maine is proud to be a part of the impact the Rapid Renewal service has made in our home state,” said Dan Andrews, General Manager of NIC Maine. “Rapid Renewal directly aligns with our mission of helping citizens and businesses interact with government more efficiently through the use of technology.”

Municipal officials who would like more information about participating in Rapid Renewal are encouraged to contact the Department of the Secretary of State at 207-626-8400 or by email at sos.office@maine.gov.

About NIC Maine

NIC Maine, a division of NIC Inc., manages Maine.gov through the InforME network manager contract. NIC Maine provides more than 175 digital government solutions, including online absentee ballot request, for citizens and businesses that allow for the completion of more than 2,500 different government transactions.

About NIC

NIC (Nasdaq: EGOV) is a leading digital government solutions and payments company, serving more than 7,000 federal, state and local government agencies across the nation. With headquarters in Olathe, Kan., NIC partners with the majority of U.S. states to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government – providing valuable conveniences like applying for unemployment insurance, submitting business filings, renewing licenses, accessing information and making secure payments without visiting a government office. In the COVID-19 era and beyond, NIC helps government agencies rapidly deliver digital solutions to provide essential services to citizens and businesses alike. Having served the public sector for nearly 30 years, NIC continues to evolve with its federal, state and local government partners to deliver innovative and cost-effective digital government to constituents. Learn more at www.egov.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005813/en/