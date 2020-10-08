 

Activision Blizzard to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) intends to release its third quarter 2020 results after the close of the market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. In conjunction with this release, Activision Blizzard will host a conference call that will be broadcast over the internet.

Thursday, October 29, 2020

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

To listen to the call, please log onto:

http://investor.activision.com

Or dial:

U.S. and Canada: 866-777-2509

International: +1 412-317-5413

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148877/dad94a3f28. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A presentation corresponding with the conference call will be available in Adobe Acrobat format at http://investor.activision.com. A replay of the call will also be available after the call's conclusion and archived for one year at https://investor.activision.com/events.cfm.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. connects and engages the world through epic entertainment. A member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500, Activision Blizzard is a leading interactive entertainment company. We delight hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world through franchises including Activision’s Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot, Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Diablo, and StarCraft, and King's Candy Crush, Bubble Witch, and Farm Heroes. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard has operations throughout the world. More information about Activision Blizzard and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activisionblizzard.com.

