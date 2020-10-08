CyrusOne Announces Election of Katherine Motlagh as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

“We are excited to have Katherine Motlagh join the CyrusOne leadership team. Katherine has an impressive track record as a CFO and brings the ideal experience at leading international real estate and technology companies. I am looking forward to working alongside her as we continue to grow CyrusOne globally,” said Bruce W. Duncan, President and Chief Executive Officer of CyrusOne. “On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Diane Morefield for her stellar leadership and invaluable counsel, and I wish her all the best in her retirement.”

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE), a premier global data center REIT, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has elected Katherine Motlagh as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Effective October 30, 2020, Ms. Motlagh will succeed Diane Morefield, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Ms. Morefield will work with Ms. Motlagh to ensure a seamless transition, remaining full time with the Company until December 31, and then part time through March 1, 2021.

Ms. Motlagh has more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership and public accounting roles. She is currently Chief Financial Officer for the Europe, Africa and Latin America regions at American Tower Corporation, a global infrastructure REIT which develops, owns, and operates multitenant communications real estate. In her role, Ms. Motlagh is responsible for providing strategic leadership and oversight of finance activities, periodic financial planning, reporting and analysis and management of operational finance and accounting functions, tax planning and internal controls and compliance for international businesses in 18 countries.

Before joining American Tower in 2015, Ms. Motlagh served as Customer Unit CFO at Ericsson, Inc. and as Divisional CFO/Senior Business Controller at Nokia, Inc. Ms. Motlagh has also held a variety of finance and accounting leadership roles at Nextel Communications, Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corporation and Coopers & Lybrand, L.L.P. (now PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP). Ms. Motlagh is both a licensed Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Management Accountant.

Ms. Motlagh commented, “CyrusOne is well-positioned to grow and create significant shareholder value as the third largest public data center REIT, and I am excited to join the team in the critical CFO role. I look forward to partnering with Bruce and the entire CyrusOne team. CyrusOne sits at the nexus of real estate and technology, and my experience in both industries will be helpful as we continue to scale in the years ahead.”