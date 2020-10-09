 

DGAP-News publity AG: publity AG subscribes for additional bonds with a nominal value of EUR 40.0 million of the 7.50 % convertible bond of PREOS Real Estate AG.

publity AG: publity AG subscribes for additional bonds with a nominal value of EUR 40.0 million of the 7.50 % convertible bond of PREOS Real Estate AG.

publity AG subscribes for additional bonds with a nominal value of EUR 40.0 million of the 7.50 % convertible bond of PREOS Real Estate AG.

Frankfurt am Main, 09.10.2020 - publity AG (Scale, ISIN DE0006972508) has subscribed for additional partial debentures of the 7.50 % convertible bond of its subsidiary PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG, "PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) with a nominal value of EUR 40.0 million. publity AG thus holds partial debentures of the PREOS convertible bond with a current nominal value of approximately EUR 142.2 million.

The outstanding volume of the 7.50 % convertible bond (ISIN DE000A254NA6) now increases to a nominal value of EUR 179.4 million. Overall, the PREOS convertible bond has a maximum volume of EUR 300 million.

Stephan Kunath, CFO, publity AG, comments: "As the majority shareholder of PREOS Real Estate AG, we are pleased to be able to provide our subsidiary with additional funds by subscribing to the convertible bond. This enables PREOS to continue its dynamic growth course, from which we will also benefit".

About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specializing in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the purchase, the development to the sale of the real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of more than five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry as well as in the workout departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions quickly with a highly efficient process and with proven partners. In some cases, publity participates as a co-investor in joint venture transactions and acquires real estate for its own portfolio. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale segment of the Deutsche Börse.


