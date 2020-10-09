 

Calix and Conexon Partner to Eliminate the Digital Divide, Providing Electric Cooperatives With the Expertise and Technology Required to Succeed

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced a formal partnership with full-service broadband consulting firm, Conexon, which it has named an Elite Consulting Engineering Partner, the founding member of the consulting category of the Calix Partner Community. The terms of the relationship provide Conexon customers access to the entire Calix product portfolio—both Revenue EDGE and Intelligent Access EDGE solutions, along with the full set of Calix Services—which means electric cooperatives that work with Conexon can also leverage Calix solutions to build future-proof networks that will help their communities thrive for decades to come.

Currently more than a quarter of the 800-plus electric cooperatives serving rural areas are deploying broadband services, and the federal government has made billions of dollars available to fund rural deployment projects. However, the process to secure funding is lengthy and complicated; and the actual deployment requires the technology and expertise to build fiber networks and deliver subscriber experiences that can succeed in rural environments.

Both Calix and Conexon have a long history of helping electric cooperatives around the country plan and execute successful rural broadband projects. Conexon is a leader in providing education and consulting exclusively for the cooperative community around the best ways to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks. Calix is an established FTTH network expert with end-to-end solutions that can allow these cooperatives to not only deliver service but also to differentiate their subscriber offerings beyond the capabilities of incumbent, traditional service providers. Together, Conexon and Calix are at the forefront of a trend that is reshaping the communications service provider (CSP) market in the U.S. and delivering critical services to thousands of communities around the country.

“Just as they did a century ago when their rural communities first needed electricity, cooperatives around this country are stepping up to deliver a new utility—broadband—to members,” said Randy Klindt, partner for Conexon. “We were founded to help these electric cooperatives augment their business models and become broadband service providers, and the results speak for themselves. Electric cooperatives have been wildly successful in addressing the massive broadband gaps that exist in our country, and the number of cooperatives ready to follow suit is increasing dramatically.”

