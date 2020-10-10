 

WWE INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.10.2020, 04:50  |  23   |   |   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF continues to investigate World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE).

On February 6, 2020, following a series of prior disappointing disclosures relating to its important, yet deteriorating, strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Company revealed that it had failed to secure a favorable broadcasting deal with the Saudis and that the Saudi media rights deal would not be included in the Company’s financial forecasting.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in securities class action lawsuits, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company’s motion to dismiss, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether WWE’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to WWE’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of WWE shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wwe/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

World Wrestling Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Fortive Completes Spin-off of Vontier
Prime Day Deals Revealed! Jumpstart Your Holiday Shopping on October 13 & 14
PENELOPE-B Trial of IBRANCE (palbociclib) in Early Breast Cancer Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint
Aegon to divest Stonebridge
ACB INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit has Been Filed Against Aurora ...
LTC Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast
Exelixis to Present the Preclinical Profile and Initial Clinical Pharmacokinetics of XL092, Its ...
Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Acquire Watford Holdings Ltd. for $31.10 per Common Share in All-Cash ...
DEADLINE REMINDER: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Against ...
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
WWE to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
05.10.20
WWE Elects Erika Nardini to Board of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.04.20
17
WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) geht es weiter aufwärts?