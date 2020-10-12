 

Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams Anywhere, On Any Device

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today released Cloudflare One, a comprehensive, cloud-based network-as-a-service solution for your workforce. As more businesses rely on the Internet to operate, Cloudflare One protects and accelerates the performance of devices, applications, and entire networks to keep workforces secure. Now businesses can protect their workforce in a flexible and scalable way, without compromising security as distributed teams work from multiple devices and personal networks.

"After decades of building legacy corporate networks, organizations are left with clunky systems designed to protect their now empty offices. The only way to secure today’s work-from-anywhere economy is to secure each individual employee, protecting their individual networks, devices, and access to business-critical applications," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “With Cloudflare One, we’re giving organizations of any size the power to solve their security and networking needs seamlessly, no matter how their business needs shift.”

Companies have traditionally used a castle-and-moat approach to security, creating a barrier between the enterprise network and external threats. Now that applications have moved to the cloud, and more employees have moved outside of the office, that model is broken. Employees are frustrated with the speed and experience of VPNs, and organizations want an alternative to the expensive patchwork of legacy solutions required to secure and connect corporate offices to each other and the Internet. Today’s new landscape requires a Zero Trust approach, where organizations do not automatically trust any requests to corporate data or resources, and instead, verify every attempt to connect to corporate systems before allowing them access.

With the rapid shift to remote work caused by the pandemic, businesses of all sizes are looking to adopt a Zero Trust architecture. According to an October 2020 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting:

  • 76% of businesses today say their organization’s security approach is “antiquated” and that they need to shift to a Zero Trust framework.
  • 82% of all organizations have already committed to migrating to a Zero Trust security architecture.
  • 80% of security leaders said that their organizations accelerated cloud transformation efforts in 2020, but they were unprepared to manage such an overhaul.

Cloudflare secures and accelerates more than 25 million Internet properties using a global network that covers 200+ cities in more than 100 countries. Cloudflare One uses that same network scale to give businesses multiple on-ramps to the public Internet from offices, to data centers, to employees in-the-field, and connects traffic to Cloudflare’s comprehensive Zero Trust solution. This unified solution enables fast and safe connections to workplace applications, allows teams to use an app without exposing it to the public Internet, makes personal devices safe for business use, and works in any environment with any cloud provider.

