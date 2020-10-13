 

DGAP-Adhoc Mubadala Investment Company and Novo Holdings A/S invest € 250 million in Evotec SE

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.10.2020, 00:34  |  89   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Mubadala Investment Company and Novo Holdings A/S invest € 250 million in Evotec SE

13-Oct-2020 / 00:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Mubadala Investment Company and Novo Holdings A/S invest € 250 million in Evotec SE

Hamburg, Germany - Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange; EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809, WKN 566480) today announced that it resolved on a capital increase from its authorised capital without pre-emptive rights against cash. Evotec will issue a total of 11,478,315 new shares to Mubadala Investment Company and Novo Holdings A/S.

In this private capital increase, Mubadala Investment Company will invest € 200 million to subscribe 9,182,652 Evotec shares at a share price of € 21.7802 per share representing approx. 5.6% of outstanding shares. Evotec gains with Mubadala Investment Company a new long-term strategic oriented shareholder with extensive experience and expertise in the biotech industry. Evotec's existing long-term shareholder Novo Holdings A/S will invest € 50 million to subscribe 2,295,663 shares of Evotec at a same share price to reinforce its ownership at approx. 11.0%, to secure financial flexibility for the Company.

The placement was made at 2.5% discount to the five-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of € 22.3387 prior to the Xetra closing auction on 12th October 2020. After the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of the Company will increase to € 163,375,808 or 163,375,808 ordinary bearer shares.

While maintaining the business outlook 2020 unchanged, Evotec will be using the proceeds from the capital increase to pursue its unique strategy to become the global leading platform company for the modality-agnostic development of innovative first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutic approaches resulting in a very large co-owned pipeline.

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Contact: 
Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer
Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus
Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg, Germany
Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242
Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com
 

13-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1140411

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1140411  13-Oct-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1140411&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetEvotec Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Evotec 566480, wohin geht die Reise???
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Strategischer Investor Active Ownership Gruppe zeichnet Barkapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 25,75 Mio. ...
DGAP-News: SFC Energy gewinnt Prof. Dr. Werner Tillmetz als wissenschaftlichen Berater für ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Covid19-Antigentest - Die Auslieferung läuft bereits
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy bringt die ersten zwei von zehn PV-Kraftwerke im ungarischen Püspökladány ans Netz
DGAP-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG: Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe wird nicht weiter verfolgt
Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft: LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH ist Mitglied im Verband unabhängiger Vermögensverwalter
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG: Ergebnis im Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 deutlich oberhalb Prognose und Markterwartung
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Dr. Elena Cortona to become the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Member of ...
DGAP-News: De Grey Mining Ltd.: Auf Falcon werden weiterhin mächtige, hochgradige oberflächennahe Treffer ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: Vorläufige Absage der Begebung einer Unternehmensanleihe - mit gutem ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics ernennt Industrie-Veteran Jack Weinstein zum Chief Financial Officer und ...
EarthRenew Inc: Millionenfinanzierung gesichert: 10 Mio. Dollar Kapital ebnen Weg für großes Wachstum!
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY UND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVESTIEREN 250 MIO. EUR IN EVOTEC SE (deutsch)
00:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY AND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVEST € 250 M IN EVOTEC SE
00:40 Uhr
DGAP-News: MUBADALA INVESTMENT COMPANY UND NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INVESTIEREN 250 MIO. € IN EVOTEC SE
00:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. EUR in Evotec SE (deutsch)
00:34 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. € in Evotec SE(1) 
12.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) zum Wochenauftakt fest
11.10.20
Evotec Aktie: Das Rätsel … und die mögliche Lösung
09.10.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) wieder im Plus, Evotec (EVT) leichter
09.10.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Evotec auf 'Buy'
08.10.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01:09 Uhr
67.835
Evotec 566480, wohin geht die Reise???
00:56 Uhr
2
DGAP-Adhoc: Mubadala Investment Company und Novo Holdings A/S investieren 250 Mio. € in Evotec SE
28.09.20
1.081
Der typische Investor - Fallbeispiel Evotec
08.05.20
7
DGAP-News: EVOTEC SE VERÖFFENTLICHT ERGEBNISSE DES GESCHÄFTSJAHRES 2019: AUSGEZEICHNETE ENTWICKLUNG
06.05.20
2
[STICHTAG – Evotec] Anleger müssen Donnerstag dringend auf den heutigen Kursverlauf reagieren…