DGAP-Adhoc Mubadala Investment Company and Novo Holdings A/S invest € 250 million in Evotec SE
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
In this private capital increase, Mubadala Investment Company will invest € 200 million to subscribe 9,182,652 Evotec shares at a share price of € 21.7802 per share representing approx. 5.6% of outstanding shares. Evotec gains with Mubadala Investment Company a new long-term strategic oriented shareholder with extensive experience and expertise in the biotech industry. Evotec's existing long-term shareholder Novo Holdings A/S will invest € 50 million to subscribe 2,295,663 shares of Evotec at a same share price to reinforce its ownership at approx. 11.0%, to secure financial flexibility for the Company.
The placement was made at 2.5% discount to the five-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of € 22.3387 prior to the Xetra closing auction on 12th October 2020. After the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of the Company will increase to € 163,375,808 or 163,375,808 ordinary bearer shares.
While maintaining the business outlook 2020 unchanged, Evotec will be using the proceeds from the capital increase to pursue its unique strategy to become the global leading platform company for the modality-agnostic development of innovative first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutic approaches resulting in a very large co-owned pipeline.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Contact:
Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer
Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus
Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg, Germany
Phone: +49.(0)40.560 81-242
Email: werner.lanthaler@evotec.com
Wertpapier
