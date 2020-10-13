 

In Collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, Blue Microphones Introduces Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition with Voice Modulation Effect & HD Samples

Blue, a leading innovator in audio technology and design, today announced the new Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition professional USB microphone. Developed in collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition allows players to alter their voices to sound like denizens of Azeroth using the all-new voice modulation effect in Blue VO!CE. Gamers can celebrate victories, communicate with their raid group and entertain stream audiences using hundreds of HD audio samples from Blizzard’s upcoming World of Warcraft: Shadowlands expansion and the Warcraft universe. Featuring a custom Warcraft design, Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition enables players to create a dynamic audio broadcast that elevates streams and gameplay to new levels.

Yeti X World of Warcraft Edition (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is an exciting collaboration with Blizzard that brings the World of Warcraft universe to life with Yeti X,” said Doug Sharp, Sr. Product Manager of Gaming at Blue Microphones. “Players not only get broadcast-quality audio, but can transform their voice to bring their personal creativity to their gameplay or stream. We're excited to see how gamers and streamers will use the new voice modulation effect and the Blizzard HD sample library to entertain audiences and create epic streams.”

Yeti X was custom-tuned to deliver superior, broadcast-quality sound for professional-level gaming, Twitch streaming, podcasting and YouTube productions. Yeti X World of Warcraft edition features enhanced Blue VO!CE technology, which makes it easier than ever for content creators to dial-up professional vocal effects and custom presets at the push of a button. It also includes advanced voice modulation effects with Warcraft presets that enable players to transform their voices to sound like denizens of World of Warcraft. Gamers can also choose from a massive library of iconic Warcraft sounds and assign them to a keybind to fire off mid-stream. Blue VO!CE is accessible exclusively through Logitech’s free, easy-to-use G HUB platform, enabling gamers to manage mic settings right from their desktop.

