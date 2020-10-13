 

Welcome to the Back Forty A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers

Back 40 Launches with Three Distinct Vape Strains – Super Lemon Haze, Forbidden Fruit and Kush Mint – Available Now at Cannabis Retailers Across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turn off your notifications and escape to the Back Forty, a new cannabis brand all about embracing simplicity and getting back to the basics. The latest brand from Auxly Cannabis Group (TSX.V – XLY) (“Auxly”), Back Forty launches today with three unique SKUS of distinct high-potency vapes, available at cannabis retailers in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and New Brunswick, with more provinces to follow in coming months.

“Back Forty refers to the most remote part of a farm, the place where I imagine a farmer would go to get away from the day-to-day and connect with the peace and quiet of nature,” said Brad Canario, Brand Director, Back Forty. “We’re thrilled to introduce this brand, designed for savvy cannabis consumers looking for an uncomplicated, high-quality product at an affordable price. Take a trip in the Back Forty!”

Back Forty keeps it simple, so all Back Forty vapes contain only two ingredients – rigorously tested cannabis distillate and botanical terpenes. Each 0.45 g cartridge contains 360 mg of THC, with no CBD. At launch, Back Forty is introducing the following strains:

  • Super Lemon Haze is a Sativa packing a citrus and floral taste, with botanical terpenes of d-limonene, terpinolene, myrcene and caryophyllene.

  • Forbidden Fruit is an Indica with citrus and earthy taste notes from d-limonene and myrcene botanical terpenes.

  • Kush Mint is a Hybrid with a refreshing burst of mint taste, with menthol and d-limonene botanical terpenes.

About Back Forty        
Back Forty is a cannabis brand wholly owned by Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Through simple, uncomplicated cannabis products, Back Forty invites Canadians cannabis consumers to embrace the freedom of the outdoors. Back Forty cannabis vapes are processed and manufactured with precision and care at Dosecann in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. Learn more at b40cannabis.com and stay up-to-date at Twitter: @back40cannabis; Instagram: @backfortycannabis; Facebook: @back40cannabis.

About Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX.V: XLY) (OTCQX: CBWTF)        
Auxly is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly's experienced team of industry first-movers and enterprising visionaries have secured a diversified supply of raw cannabis, strong clinical, scientific and operating capabilities and leading research and development infrastructure in order to create trusted products and brands in an expanding global market.

