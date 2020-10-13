Ontrak Announces Launch of Ontrak-CI Program for National Health Plan

The strong results delivered by Ontrak in successful pilots, which demonstrated an ROI and Net Promoter Score (NPS) above expectations, led to the subsequent signing of a contract in June 2020 to serve this National Health Plan’s Medicare Advantage members. The Ontrak go-live date was originally targeted for early July, 2020, however, changes in data management and delivery across all external vendors for this health plan forced an Ontrak launch delay until October, 2020.

Mr. Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO of Ontrak, stated, “This is the second national health plan to roll out our Ontrak program across their national book of business. While the expansion of business with the nation’s largest health plans is rarely a rapid process, we were able to establish a trusted partnership with this health plan during the additional 9 months that it took to overcome some of their 2019 enterprise reorganization and 2020 data integration challenges. With anxiety approaching record highs nationwide, particularly among the Medicare population, we look forward to providing critical behavioral healthcare to these members and to leveraging our strong ROI and clinical outcomes for this health plan into their other books of business. We share a mutual commitment to finding the best solutions to address the growing mental health crisis in America.”

OntrakTM solutions for substance use disorder, depression and anxiety are well aligned to the new environment for delivering quality healthcare, because they are entirely telephonic and staffed by a nationwide virtual network of employee Member Engagement Specialists, Care Coaches and Community Care Coordinators combined with one of the nation’s largest, credentialed, telehealth networks of behavioral health and medical providers.

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren’t getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.