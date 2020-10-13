ECS Ranked #14 on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSP List for 2020

This year’s MSSP list featured companies from 25 different countries. Among this global field, ECS emerged as an industry leader in revenue, growth, and operational excellence. ECS was recognized for its managed detection and response (MDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) services, as well as the company’s in-house security operations center (SOC), providing 24x7x365 protection from cyber threats.

ECS , a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has been named #14 out of 250 Top Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) by MSSP Alert. Published annually, this list spotlights the world’s leading MSSPs. ECS was also named a top public cloud managed service provider (MSP) in 2019 and the #1 vertical market MSP in both 2019 and 2020.

“We are thrilled to be named a top service provider by MSSP Alert,” said Andy Woods, vice president of enterprise managed services at ECS. “This inclusion reflects ECS’ continued success in the design, implementation, partner alignment and management of custom security solutions for a wide range of highly regulated global organizations across the enterprise and public sectors.”

ECS offers a wide range of managed security solutions including security monitoring and analytics, MDR/XDR, security device and tool management, third-party vendor risk management and other cybersecurity professional services. With 24x7x365 eyes-on-glass monitoring, automated playbooks to help drive investigations, proactive threat-hunting, and rapid incident response, ECS’ services reduce cybersecurity costs and complexity for enterprise organizations across the commercial, state, local, education, defense and federal civilian industries.

About ECS

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. Our mission is to be the most trusted partner for companies seeking highly skilled human capital and integrated solutions to fulfill their strategic and operational needs. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.

