UK bottled water sales of 4bn litres per year [1]

Survey identifies opportunity for brands to meet customer sustainability demands

Younger consumers in particular open to buying water in cans when on-the-go

79% believe companies should reconsider approach to packaging, post Covid-19

38m plastic bottles are used each day in the UK; only 22m are collected for recycling [2] with much fewer actually processed into new goods

7.7 billion plastic water bottles used each year; average person in the UK uses 150 plastic water bottles every year [3]

Plastic water bottles alone represent c.55% of total plastic bottles used per year in the UK (14 billion)

British consumers increasingly support the idea of buying drinking water in aluminium ('aluminum') cans for on-the-go purchases, a new survey has revealed. The YouGov poll, commissioned by Ball Corporation ('Ball'), the world's leading producer of aluminium cans, questioned British consumer attitudes to on-the-go water purchases and found there is a growing thirst for retailers, and food and beverage outlets to sell water in cans.

The survey indicates that the Covid-19 outbreak is affecting consumer expectations and consumption patterns, with 79% of the 2,000+ UK adults polled agreeing that "As businesses return to usual, this is a valuable opportunity for retailers and brands to reconsider their approach to packaging". And 75% indicate that "Since the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, (they) now feel that it is more important that retailers and brands consider the environment".

The study indicates that UK consumers would be much more willing to purchase water in can when supplied with the correct facts about aluminium recyclability and recycling rates. Just over half of adults (53%) are aware that aluminium is infinitely recyclable, whereas just less than half (47%) are aware that aluminium cans are the most widely recycled type of drinks container.55% of adults said they would be more likely to buy water in a can if they knew that the can is infinitely recyclable.