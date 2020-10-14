 

Cresco Labs Launches Remedi Cannabis Brand Into New York

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 14:00  |  51   |   |   

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the launch of its Remedi brand and its Renew and Realign spray tinctures and Renew capsules in New York. In addition, Cresco has received approval for both THC only and 1:1 CBD to THC capsules, spray tinctures, syringes and vape products from its Remedi line from the New York Department of Health.

CRESCO LABS LAUNCHES REMEDI CANNABIS BRAND INTO NEW YORK

CRESCO LABS LAUNCHES REMEDI CANNABIS BRAND INTO NEW YORK (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m excited to introduce Remedi, the first brand from our portfolio in New York. Remedi products are specifically tailored to meet the needs of medical patients, and they come in precise doses and form factors similar to other health and wellness products. Our new-to-market Sativa spray tincture, as well as new-to-market Hybrid and Indica capsules, are the only category-specific spray tinctures and capsules currently offered in the state,” said Greg Butler, Chief Commercial Officer at Cresco Labs. “This launch is the next step in expanding our branded wholesale business in New York, just as we have across the rest of the network throughout 2020.”

Remedi is a wellness-focused brand that offers easy-to-dose, familiar forms of cannabis for adults. Its line of products includes Remedi spray tinctures, which are fast-acting, easy to use and come in two market offerings: Renew spray tincture (Sativa, 100mg THC) and Realign spray tincture (1:1, 100mg CBD:100mg THC).  The process used to make Remedi tinctures results in a superior blend for sublingual absorption. Additionally, Remedi Renew capsules are available in Hybrid and Indica strains, both offering 100mg THC. The Remedi products recently introduced into New York have been verified as alcohol free, sugar free, gluten free and vegan. Future Remedi products sold in the market may include additional tincture and capsule options.

Remedi was originally created for patients with existing medical conditions in medical cannabis states. The Remedi portfolio has evolved further to serve wellness-minded adults, including new consumers, who are interested in exploring how cannabis can become part of their personal routine. In addition to New York, select Remedi products are currently available in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts, Arizona and California.

