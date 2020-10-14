 

Comcast Invests $15 Million to Expand its High-Speed Network in Modesto

Comcast today announced it is investing $15 million to enhance and expand its internet infrastructure in Modesto. The network expansion project will deliver up to 10-Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) Ethernet speeds, increased capacity and reliability to an estimated 2,000 businesses throughout downtown and central Modesto.

Upon completion, Modesto businesses will have access to a comprehensive portfolio of multi-Gigabit Ethernet options that will help meet the day-to-day demands of organizations requiring large amounts of bandwidth, looking to link multiple sites or branch locations or planning to connect their offices to a third-party data center.

“The Modesto area is one of the fastest-growing markets in California and we are excited to bring our state-of-the-art products and services to more businesses in the area,” said Kristeen Cominiello, Vice President of Comcast Business in California. “Comcast’s investment will put Modesto on the leading edge of internet connectivity with an advanced fiber-rich network capable of delivering ultra-fast speeds, solid reliability and next-generation capacity.”

“In today’s highly virtual economy, broadband is now an even more critical tool for success,” said Ted Brandvold, Mayor of Modesto. “We are proud to support efforts to enhance Modesto’s network infrastructure, and we appreciate local partners such as Comcast who are working with us to ensure Modesto businesses have access to breakthrough technologies fueling growth, attracting businesses, creating jobs and propelling our economy forward.”

“Comcast’s technology investment in Stanislaus County will strengthen the business community and create new opportunities by supporting workforce development and quality of life," said Trish Christensen, President and CEO of the Modesto Chamber of Commerce.

For over three decades, Comcast has been the leading provider of voice, video, high-speed data and home security of the Modesto community, furthering Modesto’s economic growth and quality of life through region-wide services.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

 

