 

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Completes Production of Silkworm Eggs for Spider Silk Production

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 13:05  |  34   |   |   

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“Company” or “Kraig Labs”), announces that it has completed production and genetic screening of its latest batch of spider silk silkworm eggs. These specialized silkworm eggs are now ready for shipment to Vietnam to restart commercial production.

Production operations at the Company’s factory were suspended in March due to a mandatory shutdown, resulting from the global spread of COVID-19. During the COVID-19 quarantine, Kraig Labs’ U.S.-based team focused its efforts on improving the performance and genetics of its Dragon Silk strain of recombinant spider silk silkworms. Kraig Labs’ U.S. operations also used this time to scale up its supply of silkworm eggs to allow for a restart of its operations in Vietnam.

“Our teams have done a fantastic job, making significant progress in our genetics, production readiness, and R&D,” said CEO and Founder, Kim Thompson. “We believe that these silkworm eggs that are now ready for shipment to our factory, represent the future of spider silk production.”

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company’s future and expectations other than historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made on the basis of management’s current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “foresees,” “estimated,” “hopes,” “if,” “develops,” “researching,” “research,” “pilot,” “potential,” “could” or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company’s business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, LLC
(720) 288-8495
ir@KraigLabs.com


Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.20
44
Spinnenseide endlich kommerziell erfolgreich?