 

WPD Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Chief Medical Officer to Lead Phase I and II Clinic Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Marek Sipowicz MD PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) of the Company. Marek brings over 20 years’ experience in clinical operations and clinical research to WPD and will be invaluable as the Company continues to plan for Phase I and II clinic trials for a number of drug candidates in its portfolio. Marek is an exceptionally well-regarded executive within the pharmaceuticals industry and will be instrumental in leading and managing WPD’s clinic research efforts in Poland.

Marek has over 20 years of experience in clinical research in oncology (haematology and solid tumours), neuropsychiatry, diabetes and cardiovascular fields. He brings international expert knowledge and experience in clinical operations. During his career, Marek has been responsible for launching and managing global phase I - IV clinical studies, including large scale morbid-mortality trials. Previously to WPD, Marek spent over 20 years in Director level roles at Servier, an international pharmaceutical company headquartered in France. During his time at Servier, Marek served as Director, Clinical Operations (Oncology) in France, and Director, Clinical Research in Australia. Marek was trained as an OBGYN in Poland and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, US.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD Pharmaceuticals commented, We are excited to welcome Marek Sipowicz as our Chief Medical Officer, as he will be a tremendous asset to our team. Marek’s extensive experience and expertise in Clinical Research and operations is extremely important for us as we move towards clinic trials across a number of drug candidates in the portfolio. Marek brings significant international pharmaceuticals experience that will help WPD continue to evolve and grow with our global license partners.”

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at medical institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

Seite 1 von 2
WPD Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:34 Uhr
WPD Pharmaceuticals betraut neuen Chief Medical Officer mit der Leitung von Phase-I- und Phase-II-Studien
05.10.20
WPD Pharmaceuticals erhält die erste Vorauszahlung von 705.000 $ aus der Gesamtzuwendung von 7,4 Mio. $ für die Entwicklung von Berubicin sowie Barmittel in Höhe von 106.626 $ aus dem Covid-19-Hilfspaket der Regierung
05.10.20
WPD Pharmaceuticals Receives the First Prepayment of $705,000 from Total $7.4 Million Grant for Development of Berubicin, and Receives $106,626 Government Covid-19 Cash Assistance
16.09.20
WPD Pharmaceuticals erhält zweite Vorauszahlung in Höhe von 705.000 $ aus der Gesamtzuwendung von 7,4 Mio. $ für die Entwicklung von WPD101
16.09.20
WPD Pharmaceuticals Receives Second Prepayment of $705,000 from Total $7.4 Million Grant for Development of WPD101

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:21 Uhr
2.982
News, news, news
18.04.20
24
Was die w:o Community heiß diskutiert: Zocken, wer zuerst den Corona-Killer hat: „ … zweifeln und gg