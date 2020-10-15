WPD Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Chief Medical Officer to Lead Phase I and II Clinic Trials

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO)(FSE: 8SV1) (the “Company” or “WPD”) a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Marek Sipowicz MD PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) of the Company. Marek brings over 20 years’ experience in clinical operations and clinical research to WPD and will be invaluable as the Company continues to plan for Phase I and II clinic trials for a number of drug candidates in its portfolio. Marek is an exceptionally well-regarded executive within the pharmaceuticals industry and will be instrumental in leading and managing WPD’s clinic research efforts in Poland.



Marek has over 20 years of experience in clinical research in oncology (haematology and solid tumours), neuropsychiatry, diabetes and cardiovascular fields. He brings international expert knowledge and experience in clinical operations. During his career, Marek has been responsible for launching and managing global phase I - IV clinical studies, including large scale morbid-mortality trials. Previously to WPD, Marek spent over 20 years in Director level roles at Servier, an international pharmaceutical company headquartered in France. During his time at Servier, Marek served as Director, Clinical Operations (Oncology) in France, and Director, Clinical Research in Australia. Marek was trained as an OBGYN in Poland and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, US.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD Pharmaceuticals commented, “We are excited to welcome Marek Sipowicz as our Chief Medical Officer, as he will be a tremendous asset to our team. Marek’s extensive experience and expertise in Clinical Research and operations is extremely important for us as we move towards clinic trials across a number of drug candidates in the portfolio. Marek brings significant international pharmaceuticals experience that will help WPD continue to evolve and grow with our global license partners.”

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 10 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at medical institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.