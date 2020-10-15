 

Unity Announces Social Impact Division -- Pledges 750,000 Shares of Unity Equity to Fund Non-Profit Organizations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced its Unity Social Impact division to empower employees and creators of all backgrounds to foster a more inclusive, sustainable world. The Social Impact division is underpinned by the establishment of the Unity Charitable Fund, in partnership with Tides Foundation, a program that provides the financial mechanism to bring the goals of Unity’s newly-formed division to life. The announcement marks the one week countdown to the Unity for Humanity Summit: a two-day event that assembles luminary creators, nonprofits, investors, and philanthropists harnessing real-time 3D technology to power social impact and real-world change.

“By coalescing social impact efforts into its own division at Unity, we’re now able to do more to have a positive impact for creators and communities around the globe,” said Jessica Lindl, Vice President, Social Impact, Unity. “Unity has long made strides to make education and economic opportunity widely available, to ensure privacy and online safety, and to demonstrate environmental responsibility through sustainability initiatives. Unity Social Impact allows us to centralize these efforts, so we can identify new opportunities to foster a cleaner, safer, and more equitable world.”

The Unity Social Impact division is built on three key pillars:

  • Education and Economic Opportunity for All - Unity contributes its products, technology and expertise to enable more than 300,000 students and teachers each year to learn and create with Unity to further its belief that learning should be accessible to everyone. The company partners with companies, nonprofits, and governments around the world to encourage inclusive economic growth for individuals and communities.
  • Sustainability - Unity is integrating environmental responsibility and sustainability initiatives throughout its operations, product, and overall business strategy, working proactively to reduce its carbon footprint across more than 40 offices worldwide.
  • Health and well-being – Unity believes that everyone deserves the ability to live a healthy life. Unity’s tools are being used to explore innovative and practical solutions for managing physical and mental health, train medical professionals, and test new healthcare technologies.

To support these pillars, Unity Social Impact has announced the establishment of the Unity Charitable Fund through a partnership with Tides Foundation: a philanthropic partner and nonprofit accelerator dedicated to building a world of shared prosperity and social justice. Seeded with 750,000 shares of Unity equity, the Unity Charitable Fund will provide direct grants to non-profit organizations in the areas of education, inclusive economic opportunity, environmental sustainability, safety and accessibility, and human wellness. Tides Foundation will serve as Unity’s partner for disbursement of the funds.

Seite 1 von 2
Unity Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Unity Bolsters Indie Game Developer Success with Game Growth Program
21.09.20
Oracle, Walmart, Facebook, Twitter, Tesla, Nikola, Carnival, Unity Software, Snowflake - US-Markt
18.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste - Streit um Corona-Hilfspaket belastet
18.09.20
IPO/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Unity Software steigen um zeitweise fast 50 Prozent
18.09.20
Aktien New York: Verluste - Noch immer keine Einigung auf Konjunkturpaket
18.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Verluste - Wochenbilanz für den Dow bislang positiv
18.09.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 18.09.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
18.09.20
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow hängt weiter bei 28 000 Punkten fest
18.09.20
Aktien Europa: Wenig Bewegung vor 'Hexensabbat'
18.09.20
WDH/IPO: Softwareanbieter Unity übertrifft mit Milliardenerlös Erwartungen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.09.20
38
Zu Unity Software