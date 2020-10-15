 

Wella Company Names Annie Young-Scrivner as CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 17:00   

Today, KKR named Annie Young-Scrivner as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Wella Company (“Wella” or the “Company”), one of the world’s leading beauty companies with iconic brands including Wella Professionals, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin, and ghd. The appointment will become effective upon close of the previously announced transaction in which KKR is acquiring 60% of Wella from Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) (“Coty”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005353/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Young-Scrivner joins Wella from GODIVA Chocolatier (“GODIVA”) where she served as CEO for the last three years. Her tenure at GODIVA is marked by accelerating growth with expansion into new channels and categories to make the iconic brand more accessible to consumers, while honoring the brand’s heritage. In addition to being the driving force behind GODIVA’s social impact efforts to empower women, Ms. Young-Scrivner also led the enhancement of GODIVA’s digital experience, making it a critical component to the brand’s ecosystem.

During her three-decade career, Ms. Young-Scrivner has demonstrated exceptional strength in brand, digital, and talent development across different channels. Having worked in more than 30 countries around the world, she brings a deep understanding of global markets. Prior to GODIVA, Ms. Young-Scrivner spent seven years in a number of senior positions at Starbucks Corporation (“Starbucks”) where she helped elevate the brand and customer experience while fueling an innovation pipeline that led to double-digit growth. Her leadership on digital and loyalty helped Starbucks’ operations across the globe to engage with its consumer in more meaningful ways. She started her career at PepsiCo Inc. where she held senior leadership roles in sales, marketing and general management during her 19-year tenure with the business.

“We are thrilled that Annie will bring her tremendous passion for the consumer sector, her commitment to diverse and inclusive organizations, and her proven track record of building the value of consumer brands and businesses to the newly formed Wella Company,” said Tim Franks, Partner at KKR and Head of Consumer & Retail in its European Private Equity business.

“Given Annie’s vast global experience in working with B2B and B2C businesses and her intuitive understanding of digital engagement in consumer-centric industries, we are confident she will help unlock the true potential of Wella’s portfolio,” said Nancy Ford, Managing Director at KKR in the Americas Private Equity business.

