3D Printing, Innovation, and Supply Chain Resiliency More Important Than Ever, Say Manufacturing Decision Makers

Surveying thousands of manufacturing executives across the globe, HP’s Digital Manufacturing Trend Report finds that companies are increasingly investing in advanced 3D printing solutions that provide the agility, speed, and flexibility necessary to grow their business and become more resilient in an ever-changing environment.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its global Innovation Summit, HP and members of its worldwide partner and customer community along with industry experts showcased the power of digital manufacturing to transform industries. Underpinning the event was a new HP study delivering insights on digital manufacturing technologies and trends such as industrial 3D printing. As a leader driving this digital transformation, HP’s Summit featured discussions with executives from Additive Integrity, Decathlon, Forecast3D, IDC, Nissan, SOLIZE Products, the World Economic Forum, and more.

One of the key insights from the global manufacturing industry is that regardless of sector or location, companies are looking to 3D printing to strengthen their supply chains, become more agile, and create more innovative product development and manufacturing strategies. This is underscored by a rising investment in 3D printing, support for 3D printing as a viable alternative to traditional manufacturing, and a greater desire for closer ecosystem collaboration to drive adoption.

Manufacturing decision makers also see opportunities for accelerated innovation, recognizing that 3D printing is uniquely suited for the mass personalization of new products, and by also reducing waste and promoting a more sustainable economy.

“The global manufacturing sector is clearly signaling a desire for greater supply chain resiliency, more manufacturing flexibility, increased speed of innovation, and stronger environmental sustainability,” said Ramon Pastor, General Manager, HP 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing. “And they are seeing industrial 3D printing as a way to not only lower costs and go to market faster, but as a unique competitive advantage that accelerates innovation for customers.”

HP’s Digital Manufacturing Trends Report Highlights Include :

Digital Manufacturing Technologies are Spurring Economic Advancement and Agility

99% of global respondents believe that digital manufacturing technologies can lead to economic growth.

89% of respondents are looking to evolve their business models because of the current world business environment.

Over the next 12 months, 71% plan on investing in digital manufacturing technologies, and over four-in-five respondents (85%) indicated that their company plans to increase their additive manufacturing/3D printing investment.

Three-quarters of respondents said that additive manufacturing/3D printing helps their company be more agile, is a viable alternative to traditional manufacturing, and is a backup to traditional manufacturing.