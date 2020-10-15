 

Guardant Health Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Option to Purchase Additional Shares by Selling Stockholder

15.10.2020, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH) (“Guardant Health”), a leading precision oncology company focused on helping conquer cancer globally through use of its proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics, announced today the closings of an underwritten public offering of 7,700,000 shares of its common stock, which includes full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase 700,000 shares, at a public offering price of $102.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, all of which were sold by SoftBank Investment Advisers. The initial closing of 7,000,000 shares occurred on October 9, 2020, and the closing of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares occurred today.

Guardant Health did not sell any of its shares in the offering and did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as sole book-running manager of the offering.

The public offering was made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed by Guardant Health with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective upon filing. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Source: Guardant Health, Inc.

