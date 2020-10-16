 

MDxHealth announces listing of 20,162,924 existing shares on Euronext Brussels following Equity Investment by MVM Partners

Press release Regulated information. 16 October 2020, 07:00 a.m. CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 16 October 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth") a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces today that 20,162,924 existing shares have been admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

The 20,162,924 shares were issued by the Company on 15 May 2020 pursuant to a capital increase in cash that was decided by the Company's board of directors within the framework of the authorised capital, with the dis-application of the preferential subscription right of the Company's existing shareholders and, in so far as required, of the existing holders of subscription rights (stock options) of the Company, to the benefit of MVM.

A listing prospectus has been approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority on 13 October 2020 with respect to the 20,162,924 shares (the "Prospectus"). The Prospectus is available in Belgium at no cost at the Company's registered office, located at CAP Business Center, Zone Industrielle des Hauts-Sarts, Rue d'Abhooz 31, 4040 Herstal, Belgium. Subject to country restrictions, the Prospectus is also available on the following website: Prospectus and information incorporated by reference. The approval of the Prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the 20,162,924 existing shares admitted to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

Trading of the 20,162,924 shares on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels is expected to commence on 16 October 2020.

About MDxHealth
MDxHealth is a commercial-stage, innovative healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The company's tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

