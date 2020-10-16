 

PPG Appoints Andrea Giunta as Vice President, Science and Technology, Color

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the appointment of Andrea Giunta as vice president, science and technology (S&T), color, effective Oct. 1. Reporting to David Bem, PPG vice president, S&T and chief technology officer, Giunta will lead the company’s corporate color organization and strategic color direction to enable activities such as automated color matching and digital color renderings.

Andrea Giunta was appointed PPG vice president, science and technology, color, effective Oct. 1.

Giunta joined PPG in 1997 as technical director as part of PPG’s acquisition of the Max Meyer Coatings Company. In 2000, he became the refinish technical director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. During this time, he developed PPG ENVIROBASE high-performance waterborne basecoat, which is now considered an industry standard. In July 2003, Giunta was promoted to director, global S&T, automotive refinish. In this role, he drove the globalization of technology and color labs for PPG’s refinish business, created global centers of excellence, and expanded PPG’s footprint and automating color-matching operations in North America and Europe. Recently, Giunta has developed innovative solutions for the collision, light industrial and commercial transportation segments within PPG’s automotive refinish business.

In 2017, he was inducted into the PPG Collegium, the company’s highest research and development honor. Founded in 1983, the PPG Collegium recognizes individuals who have demonstrated sustained contributions to the technical advancement of the company for 10 or more years.

Giunta earned a Master’s Degree in Industrial Chemistry from Milan University.

