 

EA SPORTS NHL 21 Featuring an Expanded Be A Pro Experience and New Hut Rush Mode Now Available Worldwide

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) launched EA SPORTS NHL 21, with a deeper and more authentic Be A Pro career experience and a fast, fun new way to play Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) through the new HUT RUSH mode. Upgraded gameplay, presentation, and World of Chel also join the fray and can now be experienced by players worldwide on PlayStation4 and Xbox One.

EA SPORTS NHL 21 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The road to NHL stardom has never been more clear as we have provided our players with new superstar-inspired moves, which they can use to mold their path from NHL Draft prospect to Stanley Cup Champion,” said Sean Ramjagsingh, Executive Producer of NHL 21. “The skill level in the league has never been higher, so it’s only right we provide our players with the most developed offensive arsenal to date to build their careers, along with a new way to flaunt that creativity online.”

Be A Pro gets much bigger in NHL 21, allowing players to live the life of an NHL superstar both on and off the ice. Just like in the NHL, players will need to react and rise to the occasion through real-time game events, and impress coaches, GMs, teammates, and the public with hundreds of conversations that can lead to thousands of different outcomes. Through each new season, a narrative will emerge for the Pro to follow - or to rewrite - all revolving around key moments: NHL Draft, NHL Awards, Stanley Cup Playoffs, and more, presented in exciting broadcast style updates throughout their career.

HUT RUSH makes its debut, adding a quick-to-action, head-to-head mode where players set the match-ups of 3v3, 5v5, or timed games to earn rewards and progress through the rankings. With HUT RUSH’s Style Scoring system, how players score determines their points multiplier - the prettier the play, the bigger the bonus. Players can change up how their games are settled with exciting modifiers that have been added, including Money Puck and First Goal Wins. Fans can also take it outside and play in open air environments, and hit the ice with their favorite NHL team mascots.

