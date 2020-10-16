 

Advance Notice of Third Quarter Financial Results for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 22:30  |  32   |   |   

Houston, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Friday, October 30 at 10:00am CST. Shell Midstream Partners’ participants will be Kevin Nichols, President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Carsten, Chief Financial Officer and Steve Ledbetter, VP Commercial.

Financial information, including the earnings release, will be released before markets open on Friday, October 30th. Interested parties may listen to the conference call on the partnership's website at www.shellmidstreampartners.com by clicking on the "2020 Third Quarter Financial Results" link in the "Events & Conference" section. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the partnership’s website following the event.

###

About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream and logistics assets. The Partnership’s assets include interests in entities that own (a) crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers and (b) storage tanks and financing receivables that are secured by pipelines, storage tanks, docks, truck and rail racks and other infrastructure used to stage and transport intermediate and finished products. The Partnership’s assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

For more information on Shell Midstream Partners and the assets owned by the Partnership, please visit

www.shellmidstreampartners.com.

Inquiries:

Shell Media Relations

Americas: +1 832 337 4355

Shell Investor Relations

North America: +1 832 337 2034

* SHELL and the SHELL Pecten are registered trademarks of Shell Trademark Management, B.V. used under license.


Shell Midstream Partners Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
Orchard Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Libmeldy for the Treatment of Early-Onset ...
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
Aequus Extends Commercial Agreement for Specialty Product Tacrolimus IR in Canada
September 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...