 

Exicure Announces Phase 1b Poster Presentation at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), the pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, announced an upcoming poster presentation for its intratumoral product candidate, cavrotolimod (AST-008), at the 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), to be held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. Cavrotolimod, the company’s SNA-enabled TLR9 agonist, is being developed for the treatment of solid tumors, in combination with anti-programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) therapy.

Details are as follows:

Title: Safety and preliminary efficacy of intratumoral cavrotolimod (AST-008), a spherical nucleic acid TLR9 agonist, in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

Authors: Steven J. O’Day, Cesar A. Perez, Trisha M. Wise-Draper, Glenn J. Hanna, Shailender Bhatia, Ciara M. Kelly, Theresa M. Medina, Douglas E. Laux, Adil Daud, Sunandana Chandra, Montaser Shaheen, Ling Gao, Melissa A. Burgess, Leonel Hernandez-Aya, Emil M. deGoma, Weston L. Daniel, Douglas E. Feltner, Laurel Sindelar, Robert E. Michel, Alice S. Bexon, Martin Bexon, and Mohammed M. Milhem

Poster/Abstract Number: 423

The abstract and poster can be accessed on the SITC website once the conference begins on Monday, November 9th at 8:00 a.m. EST. The poster will also be made available on the Exicure website.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on our proprietary spherical nucleic acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN, an SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure's therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA.

