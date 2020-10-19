Dr. Augusto Sola, Masimo VP of Medical Affairs for Neonatology, Honored by the American Academy of Pediatrics with Pioneer Award

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that Augusto Sola, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Neonatology at Masimo, has been awarded the 2020 Pioneer Award, Section of Neonatal Perinatal Medicine, by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The honor recognizes the groundbreaking achievements and contributions Dr. Sola has made, using his Masimo SET-based protocol, to improve the health and well-being of newborn infants.

Dr. Augusto Sola (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Sola’s impressive career in neonatology has improved the lives of countless newborns in the U.S., Latin America, and across the world. Dr. Sola’s innovative research on oxygen administration and monitoring oxygen saturation in preterm infants has played a key role in reducing the rate of neonatal blindness (retinopathy of prematurity) and our understanding of the impact of various neonatal practices on the developing brain. Dr. Sola has published 130 original articles in peer-reviewed journals, 390 review articles, and 5 neonatology textbooks, as well as delivered more than 3,500 lectures to research and clinical groups around the world. Dr. Sola also founded the Ibero-American Society of Neonatology (SIBEN), dedicated to continuous quality improvement in neonatal care throughout the Americas.

Dr. Sola received his MD at Buenos Aires University School of Medicine and completed his Pediatric Residency and Chief Pediatric Residency at the University of Massachusetts, followed by a Neonatal Fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. In neonatal practice since 1974, Dr. Sola has been Professor of Pediatrics at Buenos Aires University Medical School, the University of California, San Francisco, the University of California, Los Angeles, and Emory University. In addition to his position at Masimo, Dr. Sola continues to work directly with critically ill newborns.

Dr. Sola’s seminal work was done in 1998 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The results, published in 2003 by Drs. Sola, Wright, and Chow, showed that using a new protocol with Masimo SET, clinicians reduced ROP to nearly zero over five years.1 Dr. Sola and colleagues later showed at Emory that the protocol’s success depended on SET technology, as the same protocol with a competing pulse oximeter did not reduce ROP.2 Dr. Sola’s work on the reduction of ROP through oxygen saturation targeting has now become the standard of care.3-5