Mexus Heap Leach Pad Work Continues; Two Gold Recovery Systems To Be Operational by Year End

CABORCA, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) announced that it has completed the removal of 2/3rd’s of the heap leach pad at its Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, MX. The removal was down to the bottom 1.5 meters. This remaining gold bearing chloride material is being run through the company’s ball mill gravity recovery system. In addition, Mexus is fast tracking the completion of its new heap leach pad. Grading is expected to be completed by November 1 st and be operational by November 15 th . The company is stock piling quartz mineralized material with an average grade of 4.2 GPT Au which is ready to be crushed and placed on the pad. Recovery of gold from the new heap leach pad is expected by December 1 st , 2020. Mexus expects to have both its ball mill gravity system and its heap leach pad recovering gold at that time.

Front End Loader Placing Material Into The Gravity Recovery System

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.