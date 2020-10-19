INTRUSION Seeks to Fill Key Executive Positions to Drive Growth

INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, announced today that it is actively engaged in a search process to expand its executive team in support of its growth strategy centered on its revolutionary INTRUSION Shield solutions. In addition to identifying a new Vice President of Sales and Vice President of IT, the company is also searching for a new CFO to replace long-time executive, Michael L. Paxton, who announced that he will be retiring by the end of this year. Paxton will continue to perform his current duties until a successor is named and an orderly transition is completed, and will remain a member of INTRUSION’s board of directors after his retirement.

“INTRUSION is targeting new markets in the cybersecurity industry with its innovative Shield solutions that offer significant opportunities for the company,” said Jack Blount, INTRUSION’s CEO. “In order to capitalize on this expected growth, we will be expanding our executive team with experienced leaders to help drive these exciting initiatives into the enterprise market. We will be leveraging the powerful Value-Added Reseller channel as well as the Managed Security Service Providers channel to deliver our unique and proven AI cybersecurity solution to customers looking to enhance their current cyber defenses. I would also like to sincerely thank Michael for his dedicated, 30-year service to the company and wish him well in his retirement. I know he has worked hard for many years to support INTRUSION’s comprehensive efforts to support the DoD and major corporations in their constant battle against cybercrime and cyberwarfare.”