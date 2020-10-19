 

Prosper Gold Corp. Commences Property-Wide Helicopter-borne Geophysical Survey – Golden Sidewalk – Red Lake, ON

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) is pleased to announce that a high resolution helicopter-borne geophysical survey has commenced at the Golden Sidewalk Project (the “Project”) in the Birch-Uchi region of Red Lake. The Golden Sidewalk is a district scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and patents (see the company's Aug. 10, Sept. 8 and Sept. 15, 2020, news releases for details).

Survey Highlights

  • Prosper Gold has contracted Terraquest Ltd. to complete the survey
  • The survey consists of 2,300-line kilometers at 50m line spacing with the goal of identifying structurally-related exploration targets with high resolution magnetic and electromagnetic data
  • The survey will be flown at 20-25 metres above ground level
  • A helicopter-borne acquisition system will collect horizontal magnetic gradient data and very low-frequency electromagnetic (VLF-EM)

“The initiation of a high resolution magnetic and VFL-EM survey is an important step towards identifying regional targets beyond the historically drilled high-grade gold at the Bathurst Mine and surrounding prospects. The data will serve to bolster existing geochemical and ground geophysical targets, while outlining new exploration targets for follow-up and the first diamond drill program on the project since 2009,” commented Peter Bernier, CEO. “This will be the largest high-resolution airborne survey flown over this area of the Birch-Uchi belt to date.”

About the Golden Sidewalk

The 16,400-hectare Golden Sidewalk project is in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project-area. Historical drilling program at the Bathurst Mine, Joe Vein, KT vein, Dunkin and Vihonen prospects reported high-grade gold intercepts which warrant follow-up.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Dirk Tempelman-Kluit, PhD, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

For a detailed overview of Prosper Gold please visit www.ProsperGoldCorp.com.
        

